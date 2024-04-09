A vibrant family from Saldanha Bay showcased their dance skills while doing the Tshwala Bami challenge on TikTok

The video captivated audiences across South Africa and gained immense popularity on the platform

Viewers praised the family's performance and rated most of the family's members' dance moves

Family members take part in the 'Tshwala Bami" dance challenge. Image: @gigi_the.designer

A lively family from Saldanha Bay, Western Cape recently lit up TikTok with their infectious dance moves.

Vibey group nails viral dance challenge

They participating in the popular Tshwala Bami dance challenge. With 12 members in tow, this energetic clan took the platform by storm with a choreographed routine.

South Africans from all corners of the country flocked to the clip, drawn in by the family's energy and seamless performance.

Millions of views and counting

The TikTok clip posted by @_x.naesha.x_ gained momentum and amassed a whopping 6.5 million views.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens are convinced that the trick to nailing the viral dance is to wear black clothes.

See some comments below:

@chamdory24 said:

"The secret of the Tshwala Bam is to just wear black clothes. "

@Haileyluvey highlighted:

"Did you notice that the girls in all black nailed it? Including our lovely granny."

@Fefe stated:

"All the people wearing black ate."

@shes_kemunto commented:

"Just wear black and dance. "

@skwatt posted:

"All the kids got it down. The aunties on the other hand. "

@Ngesta wrote:

"This is a family of good dancers. Even the older ones you can tell they still have it."

@busimalanga116 mentioned:

"I'm now convinced you have to wear black in order to master this challenge. "

@vutramutra added:

"Just be the in black because that's where the magic lives. ❤️"

UK siblings dominate viral dance moves

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that siblings from the UK hopped on the Tshwala Bami dance challenge bandwagon. The kids showed off their impressive moves to the hit song.

The kids flawlessly executed the viral South African moves with finesse and flair and left viewers in awe. It's like watching a well-oiled dance machine, with each family member bringing their A-game to the routine.

