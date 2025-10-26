Sameemah Jacobs is accused of stealing a nine-day-old baby, Mogamat Imaad Shamar, in June 2025

The mother of three is out on bail, but has requested that the conditions be relaxed for different reasons

Social media users weighed in on Jacobs' requests, but many were not impressed by her reasons,

Accused Baby Snatcher Sameemah Jacobs Requests Relaxed Bail Conditions, South Africans Unimpressed

WESTERN CAPE - Alleged baby snatcher Sameemah Jacobs will appear in court again on 28 October, when she will find out whether her bail conditions will be amended.

Jacobs is out on R4,000 bail after she was arrested on 30 June 2025 for allegedly kidnapping a nine-day-old baby, Mogamat Imaad Shamar. She was charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Shamar was taken on 26 June 2025 from the Middestad Mall in Belville. His mother claimed that he was taken by a woman who befriended her while she went to the toilet, but Jacobs has previously claimed that the baby’s mother gave him to her.

Why does Jacobs want her bail conditions relaxed?

In an appearance on 15 October 2025 before the Belville Magistrate’s Court, Jacobs requested that her bail condition be relaxed, saying that she wanted to go on a religious excursion in November.

She told the court that she handed her legal aid lawyer an affidavit, but the lawyer was absent from proceedings after being involved in a car accident.

"For the one affidavit I submitted was for the court to please amend my bail conditions because I need to go on a religious excursion from 2 November to 6 November and my bail conditions don't allow me to," she said.

The matter was then postponed to 21 October 2025 for further investigation.

Jacobs changes reason for requesting amendment

During her latest appearance, Jacobs didn’t mention the religious excursion but did have another reason for wanting her conditions relaxed. The accused said that she wanted to visit her son in Mitchells Plain, requesting that she be allowed to sign in at Delft Police Station.

Her current conditions forbid her from visiting Mitchells Plain and Strandfontein and require that she sign in at Kleinvlei Police Station three times a week. The mother of three said that she wanted to visit her son, who lived in Mitchells Plain, as well as collect her belongings from a residence where she had been a tenant.

“I need to go to the property because, since my arrest, someone else moved in, and I need to get my belongings, and I have approached the housing tribunal,” she told the court.

The matter has been postponed to 28 October 2025 for the amendment request to be reviewed.

South Africans were not impressed

Social media users were not impressed with Jacobs’ requests, with some noting that she had a lot of requests for someone accused of a serious crime.

