Stellenbosch FC will begin the defence of their Carling Knockout Cup title when they face AmaZulu FC on Friday, 18 October 2024

The Winelands side is determined to follow up last season’s success and have been fueled by their MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates

Local football fans backed Stellenbosch on social media, saying the side has the potential to win silverware

PSL rivals AmaZulu FC will be Stellenbosch’s first opponents in this season’s opening match on Friday, 18 October 2024.

Stellenbosch FC are confident heading into the Carling Knockout Cup. Image: StellenboschFC/.

Source: Twitter

Stellenbosch, which recently lost in the MTN8 final, is determined to defend its title and make its mark in the CAF Confederations Cup and the PSL.

Stellenbosch backed themselves on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellenbosch, the club is proud of the title and focused on beating AmaZulu, which has new co-coaches in Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

The source said:

“Everybody at the club is proud of the title [Carling Cup] and wants to defend it at all costs. The season might have just started, but there is already a hunger for silverware since falling short in the MTN8 final, so you can expect a determined Stellenbosch in this season’s tournament.”

Fans back Stellenbosch

Local football fans backed Stellenbosch on social media, saying the club has all the tools to defend the Carling Cup.

Jseelo Jseelo backs Stellies for the title:

“They will come back with it, an excellent team.”

Being Mighty is a fan:

“They are bringing the trophy back home.”

Decious Serumula respects Stellies:

“Champions these ones.”

Isaac Kegaogetšwe Mokganyetši sent out a warning:

“Stellies will win the cup. Take them lightly at your own risk.”

Phakamile Mshengu admires Stellies:

“Winning mentality.”

