Kelly Khumalo recently debuted an unconventional look around Heritage Day that had everyone on social media talking

The controversial singer showed off her traditional Japanese look and sparked a series of pun jokes about her alleged murder plot

Meanwhile, some social media users questioned why South African celebrities have resorted to changing their appearance

Kelly Khumalo's Japanese outfit had social media buzzing. Images: MDNnewss, PortiaMoemedi

Source: Twitter

South African singer Kelly Khumalo is topping social media trends after another photo of hers surfaced online.

On 27 September 2025, Twitter (X) user MDNnewss shared a stunning photo of the Asine hitmaker in traditional Japanese attire typically worn by Geisha.

"Kelly Khumalo looking absolutely stunning."

The singer wore beaded necklaces over a green and purple kimono, with her hair neatly tied to the back with Korean traditional hairpins called binyeo. Her hairstyle is inspired by traditional Geisha looks, many of which are styled on wigs with bright accessories.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Keeping her makeup simple, Kelly paired dark eyeliner with gold eyeshadow and wore a bright red lipstick.

Kelly Khumalo wore a traditional Geisha-inspired look. Image: joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Her photo quickly generated a debate on social media around Kelly's controversial past as well as her apparent skin bleaching treatment, and online users did not hold back on their criticism.

See Kelly Khumalo's picture below:

What did social media say about Kelly Khumalo?

The jokes were flying as online users poked fun at Kelly's alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder:

Youngsam____ said:

"She's got a killer face."

hlovo_ joked:

"If looks could kill."

lisanda_bo63738 trolled:

"She has a killer face card for real."

Meanwhile, online users debated over Kelly's skin bleaching procedure and accused her of hating her identity:

Kane_GM9 said:

"Is that how she celebrated Heritage Day? We really need a special day where we can address this issue of self-hate as black people, we're the only ones doing these funny things."

ThaboCollin4 asked:

"Was she always this skin tone?"

_mwalwanda threw shade at Kelly Khumalo:

"This one went from being black, then colored to white and albino, now Chinese."

RefilweSeboko was confused:

"You see, she and Khanyi Mbau? Same WhatsApp group. How many faces does she have?"

Social media weighed in on Kelly Khumalo's Japanese look. Image: SANewzNetwork

Source: Twitter

On the other hand, some fans looked past Kelly's controversial past and marvelled at her striking beauty:

SboneloMagolide was in awe

"Eish, guys, this woman is beautiful. No ways!"

ceejaytete declared:

"She can have my babies."

T_sweetSA fawned over Kelly Khumalo:

"First time I saw her in person, I fell in love, I fell in love. Very beautiful woman."

Kelly Khumalo desperately pleads for assistance

In more Kelly Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer pleading with fellow South Africans for help.

Looking to help one of her supporters, Kelly reached out to her online community to make a difference in the young lady's life; however, her plea fell on deaf ears.

While many people expressed disinterest in helping the controversial singer, some online users continue to question her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder, saying she needed to tell the truth first before they helped her.

Source: Briefly News