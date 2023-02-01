Who is Jermaine Jakes, the second son of Bishop T.D. Jakes?

Jermaine Jakes is the second son of famous American bishop T.D. Jakes. Unfortunately, he has made headlines for indecent exposure, which has resulted in several rumours about him. This is his life story.

Jermaine Jakes is best recognized as the second son of American Bishop T.D. Jakes. Photo: @jermainej1980 on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bishop T.D. Jakes is one of the most influential and mesmerizing pastors in America. His charisma and powerful wisdom have earned him a huge audience worldwide. But most people are not familiar with his personal life, especially his children. Does Bishop Jakes have a son? Explore the biography of his second son, Jermaine Jakes.

Jermaine Jakes’ profile and bio summary

Gender Male Famous as T.D Jakes’ son Date of birth 4 January 1980 Place of birth United States Zodiac sign Capricorn Age 43 years (as of February 2023) Height 5 feet 4 inches Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Centre High School Major Education and Social Service Profession Data Entry Specialist at T.D. Jakes’ Ministries Parents T.D. Jakes and Serita Siblings Jamar, Sarah Roberts, Cora Coleman, and Thomas Jr. Residence Dallas, Texas

Who is Jermaine Jakes?

He is best recognized as the second son of Bishop T.D. Jakes. The bishop is known for drawing millions of views from a global audience that tunes in to The Potter’s Touch to watch his sermons. Nevertheless, this piece is not about him but his son Jermaine. Here are the lesser-known facts.

Jermaine Jakes is an American celebrity whose fame stems from his close ties to renowned Bishop, T.D. Jakes. Photo: @jermainej1980 on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jermaine Jakes’ age

Jermaine was born on 4 January 1980 in the United States and holds American nationality. He is 43 years of age as of February 2023.

Who is Jermaine Jakes’ real father?

Contrary to what most people think, his real father is American bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes, better known as T. D. Jakes. Thomas is the bishop of the non-denominational American mega church, The Potter's House.

Does Bishop Jakes have a twin brother?

Although the bishop looks like his brother Ernest, the two are not twins. Ernest is his older brother and works as a broker, realtor, and businessman. He is also a CEO at Jakes Realty Group LLC.

Who is Jermaine Jakes’ mother?

His mother is Serita Jakes. Serita, a renowned speaker, author, and visionary, is best known for serving alongside her husband, Bishop T.D. Jakes in The Potter’s House.

Jermaine Jakes' mother, Serita Jakes is a renowned speaker, author, and visionary. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Jermaine Jakes’ siblings and family

He has four siblings namely Jamar Jakes, Cora Coleman, Sarah Roberts, and Thomas Jakes Jr. He also has several nephews and nieces. His nephews are Makenzie Hensen, Malachi, Isaiah Roberts, and Jason Coleman. His nieces are Ella Roberts, Amauri Noelle Coleman, Teya Roberts, and Ren Taylor Roberts.

Education profile

Jermaine attended Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Centre High School, and majored in Education and Social Service. Not much is known about his college/university major.

Who is the oldest of T. D. Jakes’ children?

Jamar is the oldest. He was born on 4 January 1979 in the United States and is 44 years of age as of February 2023. Jamar runs a family business named T.D. Jakes Enterprises.

Jermaine Jakes' older brother is Jamar Jakes. He runs the family business named T.D. Jakes Enterprises. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Occupation of the second son of Bishop T.D. Jakes

According to most of Jermaine Jakes’ profiles, he works as a Data Entry Specialist at T.D. Jakes’ Ministries. However, he has also held other titles, including Production Manager of Staging, Production Director, and Coordinator of Volunteers.

Jermaine Jakes’ net worth

Unfortunately, there are no official reports about his earnings or net worth. However, he is believed to have an impressive net worth, which is a fraction of his father’s $20 million net worth as of February 2023.

Jermaine Jakes’ arrest

The Bishop’s son made headlines on 3 January 2009 after news surfaced of his arrest. He was accused of indecently exposing himself to two undercover Dallas police officers at Kiest Park, near West Kiest Boulevard and South Hampton Road.

Jermaine Jakes was arrested in Dallas in 2009 due to indecent exposure. Photo: @jermainej1980 on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

His bond was set at $1000 and the charge was set as a Class B misdemeanour, which is punishable by six months in jail and a $2000 fine. Although he was released, his father commented on the incident and termed it unfortunate.

Is Jermaine Jakes gay?

Rumours of Jermaine being gay surfaced after the incident at Kiest Park. Many people were curious to know if he identified as gay, for his father has frequently and publicly bashed gay people. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the bishop revealed that he believed homosexuality is “condemned by the scriptures.”

Nevertheless, Jermaine has never addressed these rumours or clarified about his sexual orientation. Similarly, he has kept his relationships away from the public eye, making it hard to know whether he is dating.

Where is Jermaine Jakes now?

Ever since his arrest, Jermaine has maintained a low profile and not stirred in any major or controversial headline. Instead, he is believed to be focused on his work as a Data Entry Specialist at the Potter’s House.

The fame of Jermaine Jakes' parents bulleted him to fame. Jermaine is the second son of Bishop T.D. Jakes with his wife Serita. He works as a Data Entry Specialist at T.D. Jakes’ Ministries.

READ ALSO: Top 30 richest rock stars in the world and their net worth (2023)

Briefly.co.za shared a post with a list of the top 30 richest rock stars in the world, plus their net worth. Over time, the music industry has become one of the professions where artists earn well from it.

Most artists do so from royalties, tours, and album sales. However, some earn more than others, which begs the question of whom these rock stars are. Please click on the link to get to know about them and their net worth.

Source: Briefly News