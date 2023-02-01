A video of a man pretending to be a stay-at-home boyfriend had people dying on Twitter from laughter

The gent used his girlfriend's beauty products and tried on makeup for the first time while she was at work

The hilarious video got over 900K views on Twitter and people were captivated by his infectious laugh throughout the clip

A man posted a hilarious video of a makeup tutorial that went viral on Twitter. Image: @Spijo925/Twitter

A guy called @Spijo925 on Twitter posted a viral video doing his first makeup tutorial that amused many people on the timeline.

The man said there was nothing better than being at home while his girlfriend was at work hustling for the both of them.

He can be seen in the video imitating stay-at-home partners who only worry about looking good and beating their faces to perfection.

The gent followed the basic makeup steps in the funny clip, like drawing his eyebrows and applying foundation and concealer. Towards the end of the video, he struggled to put on fake eyelashes and finally realised he had to use glue.

Watch the viral makeup Twitter video below:

Mzansi reacts to the man's attempt at shooting a makeup tutorial

The guy thoroughly entertained Twitter users by putting himself in his girlfriend's shoes and some said his first attempt at putting on makeup was not bad.

@MphoMoalamedi wrote:

'His laugh is so infectious."

@Ilanakariuki1 posted:

"You can’t convince me that this man hasn’t worn lashes before because he ate that up. The first few times I tried wearing lashes they would just stick to my eyelids."

@Monalisa3000i wrote:

"He's a million times better than me."

@iam_edible commented:

"How did he successfully put on lashes on his first try, the Lord really has his favourites."

@AndreaAdams07 said:

"A king who doesn’t take himself too seriously. This is the only video that matters."

@Paula11121996 asked:

"Can we talk about how perfect that shade of foundation is on him?"

@tuminoge tweeted:

"Video would’ve been fun if he wasn’t laughing at everything."

@StellaNgina6 stated:

"His laugh is so infectious. I want to be this happy!"

TikTok goes crazy over video of man who "owns" his makeup: Shows men that makeup isn’t just for women

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that gone are the days when only women wore makeup. Nowadays, even heterosexual men are rocking a beat face and one TikTok user showed people how.

Makeup was made to enhance the face and hide things people didn’t want others to see. While women were the only ones expected to keep up this appearance level, men in the 21st century have smashed that barrier.

