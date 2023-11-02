A proud mother recently shared a video on TikTok to show off her daughter’s luxurious Grade 7 farewell outfit

The video displayed the young girl’s extravagant look, with a red evening gown and elegant accessories

It quickly caught the attention of TikTok users, leaving them amazed and intrigued by the plush event

A mother pulled out all the stops for her daughter's farewell. Images: @asazakaza

Source: TikTok

A mother recently took to TikTok to showcase her daughter’s extravagant Grade 7 farewell outfit, leaving South Africans surprised by how primary schools have changed.

Grade 7 farwell trends

The TikTok video shared by user @asazakaza offered a glimpse into the elaborate preparations made for the young girl’s farewell. It featured her wearing a red evening gown, accessorised with jewellery and high heels.

The video quickly gained thousands of views as neighbours praised and ululated as she walked out of the house. The clip also got people talking about how Grade 7 farewells in South Africa have changed. They’ve become more and more fancy as time goes on.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by the grade 7 farewell

While opinions on the extravagance of such events may vary, the TikTok video shared showed a testament to the love and pride this mother has for her child.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Kela cried:

"To us who didn't even have grade 7 farewell."

@swelihle shared:

"le gr 7 farewell looks like màtric dance."

@Buhle advised:

"She'll never forget this."

@LOL OK. Joked:

"Are we that old??? I don't remember having this!!!"

@Moga.frealzz said:

"Us who needed to wear our uniform and a pair of jeans."

@nessa commented:

"Wow beautiful they took us to Gold Reef City."

@melanin_sumting said:

"So much drama for grade 7."

Source: Briefly News