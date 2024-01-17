Connie Ferguson defies her age with her fitness routine, looking much younger than 50 years

Her regimen includes skipping rope for cardio, boxing, and high-intensity interval training

Despite her busy schedule, she emphasises the importance of enjoying the workout process and staying consistent for lasting results

Connie Ferguson is proof that hard work and consistency bring you the best results. The veteran actress may be over 50 years old, but she doesn't look a day over 45, thanks to her fitness routine.

Connie Ferguson's three intense workout routines. image: @iconniecfit

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's secret to staying young

South Africans have agreed that Connie Ferguson does not look her age. I mean, how many people over 50 can still rock like the former Generations actress? Not only is she one of Mzansi's most talented stars, but she is also one of the country's hottest celebs.

A scroll through her page shows that the hot body did not come on a silver platter. She also did not take the easy way out and go under the knife.

1. Connie Ferguson skipping the rope

We all know Connie Ferguson loves a little cardio session. The star has shared several videos of how she keeps fit by skipping the rope. Not only that, the star once had her followers join her for a fun rope-skipping challenge. Taking to her Instagram page at the time, Connie wrote:

So @jackie_phamotse suggested we do a skipping challenge to kick off the year and I thought why not?‍♀️ So to challenge myself as well, I tried skipping to a beat that forces me to go double times! Needless to say I had a comedy show for one! "

2. Connie Ferguson is a boxing fanatic

Connie Ferguson loves throwing some punches. The star has shared several videos throwing powerful punches and dodging some from her coach Xolisani Ndongeni, at the Fight Club gym in Johannesburg.

3. Connie Ferguson is a fan of high-intensity interval training

Connie Ferguson does not let her age stop her from keeping fit. The Kings of Joburg star also loves high-intensity interval training. According to research online, HIT enables the actress to maintain her abs of steel because it involves routines that can help reduce body fat and waist circumference.

