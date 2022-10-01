Who is Themba Sibanyoni? Age, family, career, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Fortune favours the brave, which has been the case with Themba Sibanyoni. He knew he was multi-talented, so he positioned himself appropriately, hoping that his destiny keepers would find him and be the bridge between him and his success. When a chance arose, he made the most out of it. He was also open to learning new skills, part of the reason he is a person of interest today.

Themba Sibnyonyi is a South African actor, songwriter and dancer. Most South Africans know him for playing Danger in Diep City. He hones his role so well that you would assume he is a gang member in real life. Interestingly, he finds the silver lining in his life experiences and translates them into his acting career. These details take you through his journey while highlighting the good, the bad and the ugly.

Themba Sibanyoni's profile summary and bio

Full name Themba Sibanyoni Gender Male Year of birth 1978 Age 44 years as of 2022 Place of birth Kwa-Themba, Ekurheleni, Gauteng province, South Africa Nationality South African Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Actor TV shows Diep City, Sink Marital status Single Instagram Facebook

Themba Sibanyoni's age

How old is Themba Sibanyoni Diep City? He was born in 1978, although details about the exact date and month are not publicly available. Therefore, he turned or will turn forty-four years old in 2022.

He hails form Kwa-Themba, Ekurheleni, Gauteng province.

Themba Sibanyoni's family

Themba prefers to keep details of his family members private. Nevertheless, according to speculations, he lost his parents recently.

Education

Themba attended primary education in KwaThemba and later proceeded to Jabulani Technical High School for his O levels. He graduated after completing grade 12.

Themba Sibanyoni's career

Sibanyoni knew he was a talented child and took advantage of every opportunity to nurture his skills and abilities. He started dancing in public gatherings at a tender age. As a result, the residents of Soweto knew him.

In 1990, Arthur Mafokate discovered him during a soccer match in Soweto. Arthur allowed him to dance in his songs, including Sike Lekeke. Sibanyoni played a significant role in bringing energy and vibe to the song's choreography. He ultimately got featured as a dancer in music videos like Dlala Mapantsula.

Songs

Hanging around notable artists exposed Themba to the art of songwriting. Months later, he was hired to write for figures in the industry like Pantsula and Jamela. He also wrote for the likes of Pelepele and Hlokoloza.

Themba Sibanyoni's TV shows

As though music was not enough, Themba decided to give acting a shot. He featured in South African TV shows like Samsokolo, Ses Top la and City Ses'la. His most notable project is Diep City which propelled his fame and made him renowned to Mzansi. In the show, he features as Danger.

The other TV shows that Sibanyoni has featured in include:

Sink

Gadifele

Lockdown

Depression

Landing the opportunity to play Danger in Diep City was a blessing in disguise. Sibanyoni opened up about how the pandemic and lockdown nearly plunged him into depression. However, when he landed the role in Diep City, it renewed his hope in his craft.

Dark past

Sibanyoni allegedly spent six years behind bars, even though he is reformed. He is alleged to have been arrested for hanging out with a group of thugs. Even though this is a dark part of his life, it influences how well he plays Danger on Diep City. The show is about the criminal activities secondary school students indulge in while on holiday.

Themba Sibanyoni's awards

Sibanyoni has only one award since he launched his career in acting. He is a background recipient of the Royal Soapie Award in 2021. He was also honoured as a great actor alongside Lebogang Mpina and Crispen Nyathi.

Themba Sibanyoni's wife

Sibanyoni is dedicated to his craft and dreams of becoming one of the household names in the country. However, there are no verifiable details to prove that he is married or plans on settling down with anyone. He has not been linked to any of the women.

Themba Sibanyoni's net worth

Themba is still in the early years of his career in acting. Nonetheless, he is privileged to play a role he loves and has created an identity. Even though he has not disclosed how much he earns or his net worth, he seems to take home a pretty penny.

Themba Sibanyoni is committed to his craft, and how much he puts into his career is paying off. Apart from garnering a fanbase in the entertainment industry, he is slowly becoming a household name.

