Ricky Gutierrez's net worth, cars, YouTube, profiles, is he legit?

Ricky Gutierrez is an American stock trader and internet personality. He is one of the youngest self-made millionaires in Arizona, but people are yet to believe that he made his fortune from simply trading stock. What is Ricky Gutierrez's net worth in 2021? Is he a scam?

Ricky Gutierrez is a penny stock trader from Arizona, USA. Photo: @rickygutierrezz

Photo: @rickygutierrezz

The successful stock trader is known for flaunting his fortunes on social media with pictures of high-end cars. He also educates people about cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and stock trading on his YouTube channel and Learn Plan Profit learning program. How did he start? Continue reading to find out.

Ricky Gutierrez profile summary

Full name: Ricky Gutierrez

Ricky Gutierrez Date of birth: 2nd January 1995

2nd January 1995 Ricky Gutierrez's age: 26 years old in 2021

26 years old in 2021 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Nationality: American/Mexican

American/Mexican Residence: Gilbert, Arizona, United States

Gilbert, Arizona, United States Height: 6'4"

6'4" Marital status: Single

Single Brother: Roy Gutierrez

Roy Gutierrez Education: Arizona State University (entrepreneurship and technology management)

Arizona State University (entrepreneurship and technology management) Famous for: Becoming a millionaire from day stock trading

Becoming a millionaire from day stock trading Profession: Crypto web trader, entrepreneurship, internet personality

Crypto web trader, entrepreneurship, internet personality Ricky Gutierrez's YouTube: Ricky Gutierrez

Ricky Gutierrez Ricky Gutierrez's Instagram: @rickygutierrezz

@rickygutierrezz Ricky Gutierrez's Twitter: @techudsolution

@techudsolution Ricky Gutierrez's Facebook: @RickyGutierrez

@RickyGutierrez TikTok: @trading101

Personal life

Ricky Gutierrez (front left) and his Mexican family. Photo: @rickygutierrezz

Photo: @rickygutierrezz

The American stock trader was born on 2nd January 1995 and is 26 years old in 2021. He has four siblings, a brother called Roy and three sisters. The stock trader has not shared much regarding his Mexican family, but he often posts them on his social media pages.

The crypto web star is an alumnus of Arizona State University, where he studied entrepreneurship and technology management. As of 2021, he resides in Gilbert, Arizona, the United States, where his business is also based.

Ricky Gutierrez's career

The entrepreneur started trading penny stocks at the age of 15 years. At first, he used to make losses but never gave up. In 2015, he started a YouTube channel called Ricky Gutierrez, which has more than 900,000 subscribers in 2021. He uploads educative videos on how to invest in penny stocks, real estate, cryptocurrency, Swing and Day trading, and Bitcoin.

The Arizona-based online trader is the chief executive officer of TechBud Solutions, a peer to peer team that trades stock. The group consists of Weston Moore and Kaleb Karsten. Those who want to be active in the group's trading activities can join Ricky Gutierrez's discord chart.

The young businessman is also the founder and instructor for Learn Plan Profit, a program that teaches about the stock market. Ricky Gutierrez's course goes for around $299. Apart from online trading, the entrepreneur owns Techbuds Apparel that sells various branded clothes, wall art and mousepad collection.

Gutierrez's lucrative trade has earned him a massive following on social media. He has more than 180,000 Instagram followers and over 13,000 followers on Twitter. According to his social media posts, the entrepreneur also flips cars and houses as a hobby.

Is Ricky Gutierrez legit?

The trader has not been involved in any scandal since he started trading stock. A look at the various review on Ricky Gutierrez done by experts finds him without fault.

According to Day Trade Review publication, his Learn Plan Profit course that costs about $299, is meant for beginners, but intermediate and advanced traders have nothing new to learn from it.

Ricky Gutierrez's net worth

Ricky Gutierrez became one of Arizona's young millionaires from trading stock. Photo: @rickygutierrezz

Source: Instagram

His exact net worth is not known, but according to Idol Celebs, it is around $1.5 million and $5.5 million. He leads a flashy lifestyle, as seen from his social media posts. He has been spotted with several high-end car models, including McLaren 720s and Mp4-12C, Nissan GT-R, Audi R8, and Ferrari models.

Ricky Gutierrez net worth is a clear indication that he makes a good fortune from day stock trading. He also selflessly shares trading ideas with upcoming entrepreneurs who look up to him.

