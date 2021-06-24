Mbhazima Shilowa's age, wife, children, qualifications, house, Twitter

Mbhazima Shilowa has millions of followers in South Africa who believe in his leadership. The political atmosphere in South Africa heats up and gets more interesting whenever he speaks. The politician was a Premier of Gauteng province under the ANC party. Mbhazima Shilowa then left the ANC party and co-established an opposition party called the Congress of the People (COPE). He held the deputy president's position in the opposition party for a while.

Mbhazima Shilowa speaking at the London Forum in Wembley Stadium. Photo: @Joe Giddens (modified by author)

In Mbhazima Shilowa's latest news, he believes it is impractical for the government to implement a level 5 lockdown in Gauteng because of the COVID 19 third wave. In other news, the former Gauteng Premier questioned those who expected the ANC Secretary-General, Ace Mashugule, to step down from the National Executive Committee by the end of March 2021. Mashugule is facing corruption charges relating to the multimillion-rand tender awarded to eradicate the Free State asbestos.

Mbhazima Shilowa profile summary

Full name: Mbhazima Samuel Shilowa

Mbhazima Samuel Shilowa Date of birth: 30th April 1958

30th April 1958 Place of birth: Olifantshoek, Limpopo, South Africa

Olifantshoek, Limpopo, South Africa Age: 63 years

63 years Career: Retired politician

Retired politician Nationality: South African

South African Marital status: Married

Married Net worth: $26 million

$26 million Facebook: @ Mbhazima Shilowa

Mbhazima Shilowa Twitter: @Enghumbhini

Mbhazima Shilowa biography

Mbhazima Samuel Shilowa hails from the Tsonga community in South Africa. His last name, Shilowa, is spelt "Xilowa" in Tsonga. How old is Mbhazima Shilowa? Mbhazima Shilowa's age is 63 years. He was born in Olifantshoek, Limpopo, South Africa, on 30th April 1958.

From left to right: Patrice Motsepe, Albert Perrin and Mbhazima Shilowa at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria. Photo: @Lefty Shivambu

Mbhazima Shilowa's qualifications

Mbhazima Sam Shilowa attended Akani High School and completed his high school education in 1978. The politician values leadership skills more than academic qualifications.

Who is Mbhazima Shilowa's wife?

Mbhazima Shilowa's wife is Wendy Yvonne Nomatheba Luhabe. She worked for BMW for ten years and was Vosacom's chairperson for six years. She is currently the Chairperson of African Leadership University (ALU). Wendy Luhabe and Mbhazima Shilowa have four children and several grandchildren.

How did Mbhazima Shilowa meet his wife?

Mbhazima Shilowa and Wendy Luhabe bumped into each other at Lanseria airport in 1993 on their way to Ngala lodge. They met again at a conference in Jozi and during Nelson Mandela's inauguration. Mbhazima approached her at the inauguration. He proposed on their first date on 29th May, and Yvonne agreed to marry him.

The retired politician and his wife giving each other a side hug. Photo: @Lorato Tshenkeng

Mbhazima Shilowa's sons sued him

On the 6th of November 2007, Magistrate Daniel Thulare of the Johannesburg family court ordered the politician to pay maintenance for his 20-year-old son, Namhla Tshisela. The former Gauteng Premier confirmed he was Namhla's father from the DNA test results.

He had Namhla with his former wife, Caroline Rikhot Nhlamuloso from Giyani, Limpopo. The two were in a customary marriage. The court settled on a less than R5000 monthly maintenance fee. The politician's other son also took him to court for financial support.

Shilowa's son-in-law's court case

His son-in-law pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and requested a lesser charge of assault with an intent to harm one's body. Mbhazima Shilowa's daughter, Thokozile Mabotho, had a broken hip because her husband unintentionally ran into her with his car. He explained that he didn't realize she was close to the vehicle.

Wendy Luhabe and her spouse at an evening event. Photo: @Lorato Tshenkeng

Why was Mbhazima Shilowa's house raided?

In 2011, the sheriff raided the politician's house in Roodepoort and loaded several household appliances, furniture and other items onto a truck. The things were to be sold to pay R72 000 legal costs. Mbhazima's wife had travelled to the Eastern Cape.

Mosiuoa Lekota sued the former Gauteng Premier at the Johannesburg High Court to prevent him from making himself the COPE president. The court ruled in Lekota's favour and ordered Mbhazima to pay legal costs. He almost lost the house because of the legal fees.

Mbhazima Shilowa's career life

John Weinberg Hardware in Germiston hired him, and he left the company later for Anglo Alpha Cement in Roodepoort. The political leader found another job at PSG Services in Johannesburg. He led a workers' strike and joined the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) in 1981.

The company fired him because he was so immersed in SATAWU's political affairs. The people's man became SATAWU's vice president and its president later. He secretly worked for the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the African National Congress (ANC) while being a guard at a security firm as a coverup.

A COPE supporter raising Mbhazima's poster outside the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: @Nardus Engelbrecht

The political leader co-founded the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in 1985 and became its Gauteng region's deputy chair. He was elected as vice-chairperson in the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 1990.

The people's man became COSATU's Deputy General Secretary in 1991 and its General Secretary in 1993. The politician joined African National Congress in 1997. He stopped being COSATU's General Secretary when the Premier of Gauteng Province on the 15th of June 1999.

The politician resigned after Thabo Mbeki was ousted from office in 2008 and joined COPE. He became COPE's vice president on the 16th of December 2008. The party expelled him for allegedly ripping off parliamentary funds. He retired from politics in 2017 and ventured into business. Mbhazima Shilowa's net worth is $26 million.

Where is Mbhazima Shilowa now?

He is active in SA's politics but does not hold or vie for political offices. Mbhazima Shilowa's Twitter page has 155.2k followers as of June 2021. He uses this platform to engage the public in critical political issues.

The politician and his supporters outside the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, South. Photo: @Nardus Engelbrecht

Mbhazima Shilowa is the voice of many South Africans who believe in him. He addresses many pressing issues in the government on behalf of the people. The former Gauteng Premier boldly criticizes the government whenever it makes mistakes.

