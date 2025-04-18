Kids are the most unpredictable people you can find, as often they hit you with things that you least expect, making you forget life troubles for some time

Many parents have shared videos of their kids' cute and humorous acts on social media platforms, turning the little ones into instant internet stars

We've compiled five of the cutest kids' videos that went viral, leaving social media users entertained and moved

Local kids became Mzansi favourites just by being themselves in videos shared by their families. Image: @chroniclesofayron - @zuluboy129

Source: TikTok

Kids are honestly the funniest little humans because they have zero filter and just say whatever pops into their heads. One minute, they're asking deep questions, and the next, they're roasting your outfit or hairstyle without blinking.

It's that unfiltered honesty, mixed with the wild imagination, that makes them so entertaining. Below, we look at some of the cutest kids' articles published by Briefly News.

Young boy caught eating peanut butter

A mother found her son Zuluboy with peanut butter on his fingers. She grilled the boy, asking how he got the bread spread, and he gave a hilarious answer. With a serious look on his face, he told her that dinosaurs took it from the kitchen and brought it to the lounge, claiming he found it on the floor, and indulged in it, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi kids have given us some of the most viral content on the internet. @zuluboy129

Source: TikTok

Grade 1 boy explains how he got a zero on a test

A smart young boy was called for a meeting by his family members, who demanded to know why he got a zero on his test. After failing to convince them that the zero was a 10, he gave up and gave a hilarious explanation. He told them that his brain freezes, adding that when at school, it switches off, stays like that and doesn't come back. He further asked them to help him, saying he didn't know what to do to get himself right, and his family promised to get Eskom to help its lights turn on again.

Toddler educates mom on shin colour

A toddler and his mother were having a conversation at home. In the middle of the sentence, the mom told him their skin colour was black, shocking the little boy. He then educated his mom about skin colours, saying they were brown, and not black. He said that, pointing at his skin, showing her what he meant. The mom did not disappoint, and handled the lesson like a respectful learner who was happy to be corrected, leaving the young boy proud to have added value to his mom.

Boy denies his parents as his

A little boy denied that his mom and dad were his real parents while chatting at home. Shocked, the mom asked him why he was saying that. She told him she had got him from the hospital and reassured him that he was hers. Refusing to back down, the boy told her that he did not want them to be his parents, and when the mom asked who he wanted as his parents, he said other parents, leaving her in stitches.

Little girl resists school on her first day

A little princess was not ready to start her educational journey on her first day at crèche and thought she would have her way, and not get into class. The toddler was captured in a video resisting entering the classroom while her teacher attempted to get her inside. With all her power and energy, she held on tight to the door handle, but the teacher was not keen to negotiate and made sure she got in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News