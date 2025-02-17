A little boy from the Eastern Cape had a comical argument with his mother about their relationship

The child, who has a massive following on TikTok, said that his parents were not his real parents

Social media users in the post's comment section laughed at what the TikTok star had to say in the viral video

A boy was convinced his mom and dad weren't his real parents. Images: @ayronofficial_.

Sometimes, parents have to take the wild and whacky things their children say with a pinch of salt, knowing that their little minds are still figuring out big feelings.

One child boldly told his mother that he didn't want to be her child, sparking laughter among online users.

Questioning the parents

Little TikTok star Ayron, who boasts over 320 000 followers on the app, was captured comically arguing with his mother, who was off-camera, that he wanted to be other people's child.

The Eastern Cape lad told his mom:

"You guys are not my real parents. You just took me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Little boy cracks up Mzansi

The viral video, which garnered over a million views since the time of the article's publication, had thousands of app users heading to the comment section with laughter while adoring the little boy's cuteness.

The child had internet users laughing at his antics. Image: Diamond Dogs

@sunshine_simo jokingly told the internet:

"He remembers his contract before coming to this planet. He remembers his past life."

Referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa's in-laws, @the.cedar added with humour:

"I feel him. I was supposed to be a Motsepe."

@jayscheeks laughed and shared:

"Is he the middle child? This conversation sounds too familiar."

@matsie_1 wrote in the comment section:

"I take it he wanted to be Xhosa."

@demi_za stated with a laugh:

"Same Ayron, same. I wanted to be rich people's child."

@eyamanguta told the online community:

"I love this kid. He doesn't edit but speaks what he feels."

@locolocco12, who had a similar experience with their child, sadly commented:

"Mine told me that he will go away to look for another mother."

