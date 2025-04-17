A kind-hearted woman shared a video of herself in conversation with a boy who was left by his mom to fend for himself in Rustenburg

The lady recorded the boy after sharing his moving story on TikTok and receiving positive feedback from Mzansi peeps who were eager to help

Social media users flooded the comment section, thanking the woman for her willingness to help the boy, while others offered assistance

A young boy whose mom left without any information on where she was going found himself alone, living in a shack with no electricity, and depending on friends and people nearby for survival.

The boy was introduced online by TikTok user @zeemlunjwa, who shared a video narrating the boy's story and followed up with a second one of her conversation with him.

The boy speaks about his situation

In the clip, the woman starts by motivating the boy, telling him that he should not be ashamed of his struggle and that he should speak out, telling him that she also suffered similar struggles growing up and assuring him that there were people who wanted to help him. She then asks him where he ate, and the boy responds by saying his friend bought him bread.

Feeling touched, she asks him not to be afraid of him as she only wants to help him, telling him that TikTok users were also keen to help him. She asks if they have electricity where he lives, and the boy says no, adding that he uses his phone for light because his candle is finished. When asked what he uses to cook, he says he uses a paraffin stove, adding that his friends and other people help him with it now and then.

The boy also mentioned that he does not have a birth certificate, and the woman promised to help move him to a safer place and get his documentation sorted, asking him to come to her house whenever he is hungry.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is moved by the story

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing how touched they were by the boy's story. Many wanted to help, asking for the lady's details to send the boy some items. Some shared that they would have taken him in if he lived closer to them. Others praised the lady for opening her home to the young boy and offering to give him food.

User Lungisani Lunga Mban said:

"😭I so wish ebehlala apha (he lived here in) JHB, near me. I was going to adopt him full-time."

User @jobezxz shared:

"Sis bengicela I number yomfana (can I please have his number). I wish to play a brother role."

User @pinky asked:

"Where do you stay, sisi? Can the boy, please, come and stay with me? It pains me to see a kid suffering😭😭."

User @nwaizacharlie69 said:

"He looks so humble."

User @Angey added:

"You did well, sisi. Taking this video for your protection as well, while helping him, so the parents won't come back and say you stole him. May God bless you for this"

User @Mr Piyose shared:

"Eish, this is very painful

