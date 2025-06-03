In a video, a white man spoke isZulu while making a video about the typical South African dish he was eating

South Africans found the content creator entertaining, especially amid tension with the United States over the alleged white genocide in South Africa

People cracked jokes as they watched the man thoroughly enjoy his meal and speak a local South African language

A man on TikTok became a viral hit after he showed people what he was about to eat. The video went viral is he spoke isiZulu as a non-native speaker to show off his meal.

A man described his meal of gizzards in isiZulu in a TikTok video that went viral. Image: VIicuschka / Getty Images / @just_jayharris / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video of the man having his meal received more than 80,000 likes. Many South Africans commented on the clip, and they were making jokes about how South African the man is.

Man describes meal in isiZulu

In a video on TikTok, a man @just_jayharris made his content speaking isiZulu, and he introduced the meal he was eating in a video. The TikTokers said he was eating pap, gizzard and achaar, a side dish of pickled green mango that is popular in South Africa. Watch the video below:

Men show off skill in SA languages

South Africans often love to see other people speaking local languages, even if they are of a different ethnicity. People were impressed by a man who showed that he speaks several different languages that are native to South Africa. People were especially amused when he made a video poking fun at the white South Africans who left for the USA as refugees.

Another man explained why he was not interested in going to America as a refugee. He said in isZulu that he would not want to be a white phara in the USA. The gent also admitted that he is already struggling in South Africa, so he can't go and do the same in America.

South Africans love it when local languages spread to people of different cultures. Image: ManoAfrica

Source: Getty Images

SA stans man's isZulu

People in the comments mostly said they did not want the white South African eating gizzards to leave for the USA as a refugee. Man joked about the word he used for gizzards, "amangilangila."

👩🏽‍💻Mavuma said:

"Hayi kabi guys, but why do y'all throw pap in the air?? 😭I ask as someone who eats pap with a spoon 🥺"

Mashobane Moruthane 🇿🇦🇺🇸 commented:

"Ok, this one we are keeping, Trump is not taking him."

lebza wrote:

" You better stay here in South Africa, there is no amangilangila in USA😂"

Gugu was amused:

"Ingingila ❌ Amangilangila ✅"

user8835473791252 declared:

"Trump won't like this"🤞

ℓєℓσ💜 added:

"Trump says this is AI."

Mabutho AsemaDekeni Makhaye was amused:

"Asisenabo abelungu eMzansi 🤞🤣"

mihlali commented:

"Bathi siyani genocider wena uthini?"

Other Briefly News stories about white South Africans

One Afrikaner man became a trending topic after he delivered a flawless Zulu dance while at a music event.

People were thoroughly impressed by a man from the UK who showed that he was learning how to speak isiZulu with a tutor

Online users appreciated a white family in South Africa who showed people that they can also speak one of the local African languages.

Source: Briefly News