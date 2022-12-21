Making big decisions about your life and your career can be daunting. But this year, UCT challenges South Africans to take the leap. After all, big changes can render significant results.

2023 is the year UCT wants the people of Mzansi to believe in themselves. And it can all start by registering for a course with Africa’s leading university.

What online courses are offered at UCT?

At UCT, through the Get Smarter platform, several options are available to prospective students.

Why not study one of South Africa's most sought-after skills, -accounting - by enrolling for the UCT Bookkeeping course, or become a guru in data analysis by registering for the UCT Data Analysis course?

Other major courses on offer include:

About Get Smarter

GetSmarter is a platform that offers online education from many international, world-renowned institutions and universities.

Get Smarter aims to help students enjoy a healthy work, study and life balance through its expertly-led, fully supported and community-based courses.

Offered in 195 countries across the globe, Get Smarter has over 170 online course options from around 18 institutions.

What are the benefits of studying an online short course with GetSmarter?

Apart from advancing your skills, studying a course through UCT and GetSmarter also offers:

A flexible learning structure

A lower time and financial commitment than in-person courses or degrees

Immediately applicable work-ready skills to get your foot in the door or get noticed at work

Build a competitive CV

Learn skills through content expertly curated and approved by UCT

Contact details for GetSmarter

Take your career opportunities to the next level by signing up for one of the many exciting courses at GetSmarter.

Get in touch with the GetSmarter team on their website, Facebook, via email at info@getsmarter.com or contact +27 60 062 1724 today to secure your future.

