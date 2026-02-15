Musa Mthombeni dedicated Valentine's Day to himself and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

The media personality showered his former Miss South Africa wife with messages of love on the special day

Musa Mthombeni shared his loving message for Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and they shared a warm exchange revealing their Valentine's Day 2026

Musa Mthombeni let people know that he and his wife thoroughly enjoyed Valentine's Day. The celebrity doctor is known for being all about his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, and maintained the reputation on the day of love.

Musa Mthombeni shares a post for Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni on Valentine's Day.

Before Valentine's Day 2026, Musa Mthombeni took to social media to show his wife appreciation. Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni interacted with her husband and social media on the day of love.

In an Instagram post, Musa Mthombeni declared that Valentine's Day may as well be International Liesl and Musa Day. He said that his wife deserves the world and jokingly added that everyone else should leave Earth to give him and Liesl space. He wrote:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life (I haven't asked her yet so this is gonna be quite awkward if she says no). Please go hang out on Mars, Venus or the moon for the day so we can love each other properly."

Liesl Laurie revealed they were not together for Valentine's as she responded:

"Happy Valentine’s Day husband! 🥰❤️ I can’t wait to see you!!!"

See the photos Musa posted on Valentine's Day:

South Africa swoons over Musa Mthombeni's Valentine's Day

Many people thought that the post that Musa shared was hilarious. People were gushing over the couple photos Musa posted off himself and his wife over the years.

Musa and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are a beloved couple in Mzansi.

Read people's comments below:

itumeleng7214 wished Musa and Liesl well:

"Happy Valentine’s Day to your beautiful wife lentja 🙌"

simzee_mflat gushed over the celeb couple:

"😂😂😂Our favourite couple, couple ye country!!!😍😍🔥🔥"

_er_do_o was amused by Musa's Valentine's day:

"Wow you mean we should leave the whole earth for both of you for today 🤣"

nan_gam_so applauded:

"We will admire this one fully because your name will not be mentioned at the Madlanga commission 🔥🙌"

gabonewejustice exclaimed:

"Happy #ValentinesDay to your wonderful wife! Your partnership is a beautiful testament to love, demonstrating how mutual respect, shared joy, and deep emotional connection build a resilient bond. May your journey continue to be filled with laughter, growth, and adventures, celebrating the unique magic you create together every day."

