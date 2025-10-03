Ahead of his sentencing on Friday, 3 October 2025, Diddy pleaded for leniency in a three-and-a-half-page letter to the judge

In the letter, Diddy apologised to his former partners and shared the reasons why the judge should go easy on him

Social media users sympathised with Diddy, while others joked that Julius Malema would use the same tactic after his guilty verdict

Disgraced American hip-hop mogul Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, has asked the judge determining his fate for mercy and another chance. Diddy faces the prospect of spending two decades behind bars despite being acquitted on two of the most serious charges he was facing.

Ahead of his sentencing on Friday, 3 October 2025, Diddy’s lawyers submitted a three-and-a-half-page letter to Judge Arun Subramanian. In the letter, Diddy told the judge that he was "scared to death" at the prospect of being away from his family for a lengthy period. The Bad Boy Records boss also vowed he "will never commit a crime again."

"This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself," Combs wrote.

Diddy begs judge for mercy as prison fate looms

The hip-hop mogul, who unsuccessfully appealed to be released on bail several times, apologised for physically assaulting Casandra Ventura. He claimed that the images of him physically assaulting his former girlfriend haunt him daily.

"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved," he wrote.

Diddy also apologised for hurting a woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane.

The mogul is expected to speak directly to the judge during his sentencing hearing on Friday, 3 October 2025. Apart from Diddy, lawyers, as well as at least one State witness, are expected to address the court.

His letter offered a preview of what can be expected as he begged the judge for leniency.

"I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children," he wrote, before adding,"I can't change the past, but I can change the future. I have been humbled and broken to my core,” part of the letter reads.

Social media reacts as Diddy pleads for leniency

After EWN shared an update on X, South Africans filled the comments with mixed reactions. While some sympathised with Diddy, others joked that EFF politician Julius Malema, who was recently found guilty, would pull the same stunt as the American mogul.

Here are some of the comments:

@Kane_GM9 joked:

“This will be Julius Malema next year, begging the boere missies 😄”

@thatjolistoguy said:

“He'd better be. Instead of calling a judge racist 😆”

@zenzo99815279 sympathised:

“This unfair justice system. Free Diddy.”

@BlueNip asked:

“Are we not tired of these narcissistic sociopaths who have no conscience when they do the crime and then play victim when they get busted? 🙄🙄”

@willdav49462260 retorted:

“He’s a perverted, filthy pig; he deserves nothing.”

Donald Trump reportedly considered pardoning Diddy

In a related report, Briefly News reported that United States President Donald Trump considered pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs ahead of his sentencing.

The US President was reported to be "seriously considering" giving Combs a get-out-of-jail card ahead of his sentencing. Not everyone was surprised by the news that Trump was considering pardoning Diddy.

