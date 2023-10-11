DJ Zan-D recently revealed to fans that he has new music on the way

The renowned DJ opened up about an idea he had for a song, saying he approached a specific female rapper for the track but they ignored him

Zan-D went on to share some industry wisdom that he's learned from his years in the music industry

DJ Zan-D gave some music industry advice following his rejection by a female rapper for a song feature. Images: djzand

Instagram

DJ Zan-D was recently humbled when a local rapper left him handing after making a song proposal. The DJ revealed that he reached out to a female rapper about a song concept but never got a response and was left on read.

Zan-D says he has moved on, saying the femcee will regret ignoring him while fans were shocked to find that the renowned DJ was blue-ticked.

DJ Zan-D ignored by female rapper

In a Twitter (X) post, DJ Zan-D opened up about once being ignored by a female rapper he approached for a collaboration.

The radio personality says he approached the lady twice and was left on read:

"I have another dope song idea but the rapper who was perfect for that vibe has blue ticked me twice."

He continued, saying he has moved on and the artist will be filled with regret:

"I’ve seen this movie before... I’m going to move on and the artist is going to cry when she hears the song drop and ask to be in the remix."

The Rigorous hitmaker went on to share some advice about the industry:

Fans weigh in on Zan-D's encounter

Followers were shocked to find out about DJ Zan-D's incident. Nadia Nakai recently called out local DJs for not playing her and other artists' songs and caused an online uproar.

TippyXChulo said:

"It's the only way we prove em wrong."

Lindile_Hesman responded:

"It's a girl? There's no girl with a bright hip hop career rn how tf she blue ticked you?"

HypeMagazineSA commented:

"Is she from Mpumalanga? You should hit us up if there's any you want to work with, we have so many talented artists submitting music that I believe you can work with some."

RealSihleIV asked:

"Artists move weird how do you blue tick a DJ?"

RealHlengiWay said:

"Go there by Zingah and offload!"

saino_snm suggested:

"Ask that new artist to throw a subliminal line towards that artist and we will connect the dots ba ngubani ourselves."

