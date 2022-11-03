Woman Finds Soulmate After Her Husband Left Her for His Mistress, Shares Touching Video: “You Gave Me Hope”
- A woman whose husband left her without caring that they had been married for years narrated her story
- According to her, a situation that should have been a thing of pain turned out to be a blessing as she met a better man
- The man became her friend and has been caring for her more than her ex-husband ever did while they were married
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A woman, @nataandjay, has gone online to narrate how her sorrow was a blessing. She said that after years of marriage, her husband left her and married his longtime mistress.
The woman stated after the heartbreak, she met a man who turned out to be her best friend despite them being lovers.
Woman moves on from divorce
According to her, the man only had eyes for and never dated anyone. At a point during their relationship, the man asked for her hands in marriage.
"So lovely": Romantic man proposes to his wife after having 5 kids with her, video of her reaction goes viral
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
She shared a video that captured their lovely memories together. Towards the end of the clip, she said:
"Thank you for leaving me because I needed him. He is perfect for me."
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Tokenya Bell said:
"Deserved love hit sooooo different!!!"
D Cox said:
"23 years there were signs but often we ignore them. Glad you have your soulmate now."
J. Woo said:
"The whole time. I’m so sorry, that’s terrible but I’m so glad to see you loved properly now. Makes me hopefully."
Maisha Wilson762 said:
"You gave me hope."
Rhorho said:
"That ex did you a favor. Hoping ya'll a lifetime of endurance, happiness and much love."
Kayah said:
"You deserve all the love and happiness you are receiving now."
"Keep our child": Girlfriend receives positive pregnancy result, tells boyfriend in "leaked" WhatsApp chat
Husband of successful SA businesswoman demands R15m divorce settlement and custody of kids, Mzansi weighs in
Briefly News reported that one unnamed Mzansi husband is not taking his divorce lying down, causing quite a stir in the cyber community.
According to reports, an estranged husband of a prominent businesswoman and television producer is demanding between R12 million and R15 million from his ex-wife as part of the division of their divorce estate.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng