A Nigerian lady has shared her boyfriend's lovely reaction to the news of her sudden pregnancy

Despite being very scared, the man said that he would like them to keep the baby and not do anything to offend God

Many people who read the man's reassuring words to the lady said that he truly loves her and that men like him are hard to come by

A young lady Nigerian lady, @vickyskyyy__, has gone online to share how her boyfriend reacted when she became pregnant.

She stated that despite the fact that he was scared, he kept sending her encouraging words, saying they would have the baby together.

The man assured the lady of his continuous love despite the sudden pregnancy. Photo source: TikTok/@vickyskyyy

Sudden pregnancy and strong love

Sharing the screenshots of their WhatsApp chats, she described her lover as "an intentional man". The man said:

"Please keep our child. We made that baby out of love. Nobody ever expected it to turn out like this... I want our happiness...."

At a point during their chats, he told her that terminating the pregnancy would offend God. Subsequent photos showing the advancement of the pregnancy captured how the man was quite supportive.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Herhighness said:

"It’s the constant re assurance for me … you got yourself a king … congratulations."

Karyahyussuf said:

"Another example of if he wants to, he would."

demigram__ said:

"The constant reassurance! I love it for you! Big congratulations."

user512540096518 said:

"When a man writes these long emotional paragraphs he's real."

Aina Christana895 said:

"This is a real and honest man ,didn’t even know when tears just rolled down my face . I am happy for you both and girl you are so lucky. Take care of your husband he z a rare gem."

BIG ZEE said:

"Babes you are lucky. Keep him and guard him jealously. He’s rare. God keep."

Woman Confidently Convinces 2 Boyfriends She Is Pregnant by Them

In related news, Briefly News reported that a lady in Ghana has reportedly been able to convince two of her boyfriends that she is pregnant for both of them, as she was unsure who exactly it was that got her pregnant.

Narrating the story on Ladies' Circle on TV3 Ghana, Queen Ama, the host of the relationship show indicated that the lady in question is one of her friends and the story is 100% true.

According to Queen Ama, the two different boyfriends do not know that there is any contention going on and each of them has accepted full responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng