A mother was surprised when she saw her son who has always been crawling standing on his feet

The woman said that the way he went back to his knees immediately he saw her made her believe he has been pretending

Many people who watched the video gave different hilarious comments as some said that babies could be mischievous

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A mother, @khodani_h, has gone online to share a video of her son who has not started walking. She believes the boy actually can and has been pretending.

In the TikTok video, the mother secretly filmed the baby standing as he mixed his food. Immediately the kid saw her, he went on his knees.

The mother believes that the baby has been pretending. Photo source: TikTok/@khodani_h

Source: UGC

Mum believes her baby can walk

She said there is no way she would not believe that he has been faking it all the while. Many people said that their kids once did the same thing.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There were some parents who narrated how their kids always walked at daycare but crawled at home.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 42,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tsholofelo_TheCommenter said:

"He forgot himself for a while."

xjaslyn said:

"Lol my son was the same his daycare told me that he walks there and I felt betrayed haha."

Ricotashcare said:

"The control when he went back down on his knees, he’s been standing for ages."

N-boogie said:

"My niece was secret walking too. I caught her once and told my sister.. they made her walk. There’s a video somewhere of her taking steps and crying."

Ericka M said:

"My daughter is 2 1/2 & refuses to talk at daycare but talks allll day and night at home I asked her why she does that she gonna say 'kuss I want to'."

Gogo_Mnguni wondered:

"What if they can talk too but do it in secret???"

Ndivhuwo said:

"Lol my son did the same with me. He'd walk the whole day at daycare but when he got home his legs would suddenly lock."

user7121753360336 said:

"He definitely can walk! That balance is A1. Girl, he’s using you!"

Lady shares cute video of her son teaching her a little about self-love

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a well-known content creator named Onezwa wished her son a happy birthday by sharing a post on Twitter where the two were having a cute moment professing their love for each other.

Onezwa asks her adorable son who his love is, and he responds that she is. Then she asks him who her love is, he replies that it's him.

When posting her video, the social media influencer captioned it:

"Here's a video of him teaching me about self-love."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng