Mzansi actor and singer Masandi has received two nods at this year's Crown Gospel Music Awards for his EP titled Kaleidoscope

The Uzalo star excitedly posted on his timeline that he has been nominated in the Best Music Video and Best Newcomer categories

The son of a pastor's fans took to his comment section to congratulate him for bagging the nominations after switching music genres

Masandi has bagged a Crown Gospel Music Awards nod. The singer has been nominated in the Best Music Video and Best Newcomer categories.

‘Uzalo’ star Masandi has received a Crown Gospel Music Awards nod. Image: @masandiworld

Source: Instagram

Masandi used to sing R&B and hip-hop before he switched genres. His debut single in 2014 Bring It Back even attracted the attention of Mzansi rap heavyweight K.O. The star is not only a singer but also acts in Uzalo.

Taking to Instagram, Masandi shared that the nominations mean a lot to him. He captioned his post:

"Excited about these two nominations for Best Music Video and Best Newcomer at the 2022 @crowngospelmusicawards, asbonge."

ZAlebs reports that Masandi's latest EP titled Kaleidoscope is doing well on music streaming platforms. It has hit over 750k streams. The publication further shared that the son of a pastor explores his spirituality in Kaleidoscope. Peeps took to his comment section on the picture and video sharing app to congratulate him.

Uzalo actor Nkanyiso said:

"Congratulations brother."

livinglikeben wrote:

"Wow, man I'm so proud of you... congrats on being nominated. God is amazing."

tyrowastaken commented:

"All the best, mate."

mellowmmino added:

"Congratulations, brother."

