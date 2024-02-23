Zandie Khumalo appreciated her mother, Ntombi Khumalo, and her husband, Mhlo Gumede, on Instagram

The Ikhwela singer lauded the two very special people for being there for her and instilling life values in her

Kelly Khumalo's sister posted a picture of Ntombi and Hlo and wrote a heartfelt and lengthy message

Zandie Khumalo took time to appreciate the special people in her life: her mother, Ntombi Khumalo, and her husband, Mhlo Gumede.

Zandie Khumalo appreciated her husband and her mother, sharing the values she learned from both of them. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Zandie speaks on sister Kelly Khumalo

Taking to Instagram, Zandie Khumalo spoke about her sister Kelly Khumalo and explained how she sometimes confides in her with her problems, but finding solutions together is a rare occurrence.

"My sister is like my twin. I speak to her about everything, and she will always heal me. But because we are so alike, you find that most of the time, we often go through the same things so at times there are things she cannot assist me with because she is going through the same things."

Zandie further stated that because of this, she finds herself turning to her mother and her husband.

Zandie on how her mom taught her how to be soft

Zandie Khumalo appreciated her mother, Ntombi Khumalo, because she taught her how to not be a rock, but be soft. She explained that her mother never pretends to be hard and she allows herself to be vulnerable and cry when needed.

"She's soft and she's taught me that softness is not always a bad thing. If there's a situation that is weighing her down, she cries."

Zandie continued and said her mother is her prayer warrior because she turns to prayer when things get tough.

"You know where her magic is at? It's at how she will build herself back up with prayer afterwards, it's such a beautiful thing to watch and learn."

Zandie thanks her husband Hlo Gumede

The Ikhwela singer then spoke about her husband and how he advises her when she is faced with a dilemma. She mentioned how Hlo Gumede told her to pray and seek guidance when she hit a brick wall.

Zandie also gushed over his personality.

"My husband is a very arrogant person. I used to despise that about him. But as I got to know him a bit better, I learnt where that comes from and I respected it. He is also very self-aware, grounded and wise."

Take a look at the picture of her mother and husband below:

Zandie slams the ANC in Pennington

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zandie Khumalo dragged the ANC over her estate's power and water cuts.

The singer urged Mzansi to do the right thing and vote for other parties, saying people would suffer if they do not vote.

