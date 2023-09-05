A woman's TikTok video is revolutionising the job market for South Africans, and netizens are thankful

Her video has become a beacon of hope, connecting job seekers to high-paying remote work opportunities with the potential to earn up to 20K a month

Speaking to Briefly News, a remote worker expressed how working from home has transformed her life, enabling her to cultivate multiple income sources.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Woman posts a video featuring job prospects for South Africans. Images: @lynnfitho/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A trailblazing woman is plugging South Africa into a new era of remote work opportunities on TikTok.

Video unlocks jobs

The visionary entrepreneur @lynnfitho is bridging the gap between traditional employment and the digital age. In a TikTok video, the woman shared the vision to empower individuals and boost household incomes.

Remote work has become a global phenomenon, and Mzansi is no exception. Thanks to the tireless efforts of this remarkable woman, thousands of South Africans now have access to remote work options that promise to boost their monthly earnings significantly. The impact on households is substantial, with potential earnings ranging from R10,000 to R20,000 extra.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Sharon Naidoo shared her experience as a remote worker and said:

"Working from home has been a game-changer for me."

" It's not just a job; it's a lifestyle. The benefits are immense, from the freedom to set my schedule to the opportunity to earn from multiple income streams."

" It's a paradigm shift in how I work and live."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi thrilled by opportunities

Whether it's freelance writing, graphic design, customer service, or software development, these opportunities cater to a wide range of skills and interests. People were excited by the promise of extra income and the flexibility of remote work, which would help South Africa's economy.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to ask more questions:

@faithphiwengoma shared:

"I applied to Metabolic Customer Retention and did an interview last week. I hope it yields good results."

@03 commented:

"Does it come with equipment as well?"

@marv said:

"You are such a blessing."

@Boitumelo Joy was thankful:

"Thank you so much."

@It’s_Neepo responded:

"You are so helpful."

Benefits of hybrid work for South Africans

In similar stories, Briefly News reported a study showing how working from home can improve your well-being and work-life balance.

Split schedules, a flexible work arrangement that allows remote workers to take time off during the day to do things they enjoy, have become increasingly popular among Americans and South Africans.

According to a new study by Stanford University economist Nick Bloom and his colleague Alex Finan, adopting remote work has led to a rise in split schedules.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News