A lady who chose to fall for money and not for men was rewarded, she says, with a Benz

The TikTok video shows her driving a flashy Mercedes Benz and showing it off

Although some questioned her, many were nonetheless happy for her levels

South African women were inspired by a woman whose love language is money and drives a Benz. Image: @deelaah01

Source: TikTok

A woman chose money over love and is now driving a 2023 Mercedes Benz. Money is her love language, and she seems to speak it fluently, as the car she is rolling in is as lit as the money she’s swimming in.

A woman drives a Benz because she chose money over love

@deelaah01 posted the video of her balling on TikTok. In the clip, she is shown driving a new Mercedes Benz, rolling down the windows and admiring the beaut of a car. These are levels, and she’s walking on gold, stepping into glitter and dancing with paper as she secures her bag. Watch the video here:

Netizens react to money-chopping woman

The young woman caught strays in the comment section because she was driving a Mercedes Benz, flaunting that she loves the dough. She didn’t care.

IrvinMsiza said:

“Material is not everything.”

She hit back:

“Someone come take their ‘Baby I’ll give you money month-end’ boyfriend.”

DMoloi wrote:

“I’m proud of you, young lady. You're the best. Your parents should be proud of you.”

Tumisang Pinto stanned her.

“I salute you. Money all the way.”

Lebza was happy for her.

“You go, girl. This is a simple example for those ladies who think they can’t do anything without a man. Keep it up, boo.”

El_nolimits_za offered his services.

“You might need a chauffeur. I’m here, babes.”

MIZLUU was feeling her.

“My girl. A certified money-chopper.”

Relebohile Sick Mojapela asked:

“Girl, can you help some of us do this?”

She responded:

“Just choose wisely.”

Buhle Ndhlovu103 was proud.

“My gender is winning. Look at you, babe.”

Leoni_Maxine:

“You are our leader from today.”

Mamie exclaimed:

“I don’t mind being your poor friend. Most focused girl, and pretty too.”

