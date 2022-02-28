Jenna Jameson is an entrepreneurial former adult film star. She is referred to as the Queen of porn and Heartbreaker, and through her continued success in her career, she has experienced several hardships. This article reveals how she turned lemons into lemonade.

Jenna Jameson at the library

Source: Facebook

Jameson has had her fair share of life challenges and victories. News about Jenna Jameson's health has been creating a buzz. Currently, she is hospitalized and has had to deal with Guillian Barre Syndrome. Read through this article to get an idea of Jenna Jameson's life and struggles.

Jenna Jameson's profile

Real Name: Jenna Marie Massoli

Jenna Marie Massoli Jenna Jameson's career: Exotic dancer, Webcam model, Film director, Adult model, Entrepreneur.

Exotic dancer, Webcam model, Film director, Adult model, Entrepreneur. Other names: Jennasis, Daisy Holiday, Daisy Maze

Jennasis, Daisy Holiday, Daisy Maze Jenna Jameson's age: 48 years

48 years Date of Birth: April 9th 1974

April 9th 1974 Jenna Jameson's net worth: $5 million

$5 million Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Nationality: American

American Parents: Lawrence Massoli and Judith Hunt

Lawrence Massoli and Judith Hunt Marital Status: Divorced

Divorced Boyfriend: Lior Bitton

Lior Bitton Jenna Jameson's children: Jameson Oritz, Journey Jett Oritz and Batel.

Jameson Oritz, Journey Jett Oritz and Batel. Ethnicity: White

White Height: 1.7m

1.7m Weight: 153 pounds

153 pounds Jenna Jameson's Instagram: @jennacantlose

@jennacantlose Website: jennajameson.com

jennajameson.com Jenna Jameson's Twitter: @

Early life and education

Jenna was born on 9th April 1974 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Judith Hunt and Lawrence Massoli. Her father was in law enforcement as the local sheriff while her mom worked as a showgirl at a Las Vegas strip club. Unfortunately, her mother passed away when she was almost 2 years old from Melanoma.

The treatments her mom needed before her passing were so costly, that the family became bankrupt after she died. They ended up moving into a trailer and her dad became a workaholic trying to make up for all their unpaid debts. At this point, Jenna and her elder brother Tony became each other's parents.

At a very young age, Jenna was attracted to the limelight. She often trained as a dancer and took part in beauty pageants. Then, when she was 16, she rebelled by leaving home, using pliers to remove her braces and becoming an exotic dancer. How mind-boggling is that? She suffered a lot of sexual assault during this time.

Jenna Jameson's weight loss journey.

Source: Instagram

Career

After removing her braces, she used a fake ID to get her first job as an exotic dancer. She was noticed by a Penthouse scout and began modelling for an adult magazine. She changed her name from Massoli to Jameson as a stage name, because of the boozy and rebellious implications it had.

Acting Career

Jenna began her career in adult films in 1993. By 1996 she had already gotten several prominent awards as well as produced several hit movies in her erotic film career. She soon landed a deal with Vivid Entertainment to a 15-picture deal in 2003. Jenna also received several awards in the adult entertainment community as well as being inducted into the X-Rated Critics organisation and Adult Video News Halls of Fame.

Jameson was in mainstream production in 1997 with a behind the scenes role in Howard Stern's biopic called Private Parts. As she advanced and her fame grew, she returned to the Porn industry in 2000. She started an adult-themed media corporation, ClubJenna, Inc.

Mainstream productions

After her many wins, Jenna became part of mainstream production. She took the role of voice talent on the animation show, Family Guy in 2001. Jenna also had a part in video games in 2002; Grand Theft Auto, Vice City and Tony Hawk's Pro skater 4. In addition, she had a chance to appear on the single Without Me by Eminem in 2002.

She produced a best-selling autobiography in 2004, How to make love like a porn star: A cautionary tale and the book was an instant hit. It landed in the New York Times best-seller list for six weeks.

Her wins got recognition from Playboy Enterprises in 2006, and they purchased ClubJenna, a company that currently sits at 500 ranking with revenue of up to $30 million. Furthermore, they later launched the ClubJenna channel, a pay-per-view channel where Jenna featured.

Jameson's family: Her daughter and boyfriend bonding.

Source: Instagram

Personal life

In 2004 Jameson said that she is bisexual and had slept with a hundred women and thirty men. However, in 2008 she stated that she was completely heterosexual.

Did Jenna Jameson marry? She got engaged to Jay Grdina in 2000 December, and they later married in 2003, after which they settled in Scottsdale, Arizona. She conceived in 2004 but was later diagnosed with skin cancer. The cancer was removed surgically, but she suffered a miscarriage.

Due to Jenna Jameson's illness, she was not able to get a baby with Grdina. They broke up in 2006. Over the years Jenna Jameson has married twice. After her second divorce, she got engaged to Lior Bitton in 2015.

Children

Jameson has also been in a relationship with the MMA fighter Tito Ortiz. She superannuated from the adult film industry in 2008, and in March 2009, she had twins Jesse and Journey Ortiz. Unfortunately, they split 4 years later.

She gave birth to her daughter, Batel in 2017. In November 2016, she converted to Judaism as her boyfriend, Lior Bitton. Lior has been reported for fraud, and he is a jeweller.

Jenna Jameson's illness

She is hospitalized for Guillain Barre Syndrome after not being able to walk. That is a disorder of the immune system where the nerves are attacked by immune cells that causes weakness and tingling in the arms and legs. Is Jenna Jameson still in the hospital? Yes, but not for this illness.

There has been no recent Jenna Jameson update on her health status, but it appears that she continues to decrease in size. The cause of her illness is yet to be disclosed. She is not that active with her social media posts anymore.

