Dr Celiwe Ndaba shared a reflection detailing her relief that she lost out on buying a R1.4 million house while her marriage was failing

The candid post was shared on her Facebook account, sparking an outpouring of support and humorous comparisons from her dedicated audience

Social media users were happy she escaped the financial entanglement, assuring her that God protected her from losing a massive asset to her estranged husband

Dr Celiwe Ndaba shared a post about a beautiful house she wished to own, right close to her children's school. Image: Dr Celiwe Ndaba

A local doctor's post-divorce reflection on a R1.4M lost house deal captivated social media users with its humour and financial wisdom.

The candid post, shared on Facebook by Dr Celiwe Ndaba, was met with a mix of relief and amusement from viewers who assured her that God would give her a bigger and better house.

The post shows Dr Celiwe Ndaba standing in front of a house, looking stylish in a black dress and pink blazer. In the caption, she reveals that she almost bought a house worth R1.4 million while her marriage was 'in shambles.' The house is located right next to her children's school, and she sees it often. She admits that her heart used to ache because she had put in an offer to purchase and was very close to getting it.

The joy of divorcing with no big assets to share

She, however, notes that it wasn't the right time, as someone else purchased the house. The doctor acknowledges that the house was not meant for her, and she will have her own when the time is right, after the divorce decree is given to her. She then expresses her profound relief, saying, "Jeez! I almost got property worth R1.4 million before I divorced. Now I know why that house had to go.

The post she shared was one of gratitude, that she was now going to buy a house when she had a divorce decree. Image: Dr Celiwe Ndaba

SA shows the doctor love

The post garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were happy that she did not buy the house. Many viewers assured her that she would get a house that would be perfect for her and her children.

They said that some delays are not denials, but God protecting you from loss. They also noted that she was saved from losing a significant asset. One entertained viewer jokingly said that her life is a "Nollywood movie," adding that every day she comes with a new season with 34 episodes.

User @Pearl Motaung-Mlangeni said:

"Bathong! This is a Nollywood movie! Every day you come with a new season of 34 episodes! Haibo! Netflix is sleeping on this! It needs subscriptions."

User @Tholiswa KaMhaga Stanford Mgadi shared:

"Some delays are not denials; God is protecting us."

User @Shahida Yahya commented:

"God is wonderful, you dodged the bullet, sis. You are so strong. I don't judge you. You are a rare species. When you love, you love wholeheartedly. You are so genuine, humble and generous. God will surely restore what you have been yearning to buy. You will buy a beautiful mansion for his glory is sufficient for all of us."

User @Nelomuhle Ngwane added:

"Mama Shile, we need a woman's conference with you. You have conquered so much. A lot of women can learn a thing or two from you."

User @Thabi Seshego shared:

"The timing, babe, I'm glad you waited."

User @Pinky Makola said:

"God's plan."

