Clock Ticking As Search Continues for R537k Daily Lotto Winner in South Africa

A Daily Lotto ticket from the 1 May 2025 draw, purchased in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, Gauteng, remains unclaimed

The update was shared on social media, outlining key claim details and timelines that sparked reactions

Online reactions from Mzansi users ranged from scepticism to congratulatory messages following the public notice

The race is on to find a lucky Mzansi player who is sitting on an unclaimed Daily Lotto jackpot worth R537,954, with the winning ticket fast approaching its expiry date.

According to a post shared on X formally known as Twitter by the PhandaPushaPlay the winning ticket was purchased in Randpark Ridge, located in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The draw took place on 1 May 2025, but nearly a year later, the winner has yet to come forward.

The post read the following:

"Mzansi! The search is on for the #DAILYLOTTO jackpot winner who won R537,954 on 1 May 2025. The winning ticket was purchased in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, Gauteng and is yet to be claimed! Could YOU be the BIG WINNER? Ticket expires on 1 May 2026! Check your tickets NOW!"

Lottery officials regularly remind players that unclaimed winnings are more common than many realise, often due to misplaced tickets or players forgetting to check their numbers. In some cases, winners only discover their good fortune after seeing public appeals like this one.

The Daily Lotto, known for its affordable ticket price and frequent draws, has become popular among South Africans hoping for a quick win. However, the rules remain strict, without a valid ticket presented before the expiry date, the prize cannot be paid out.

If the jackpot remains unclaimed, the funds will be redirected in line with National Lottery regulations, which typically support good causes across the country.

For now, officials are calling on anyone who bought a Daily Lotto ticket in Randpark Ridge around the beginning of May last year to take a moment and check their slips. As the clock continues to tick, one question remains on everyone’s mind, could the big winner be walking around unaware that nearly half a million rand is waiting for them?

South Africans react to the lotto win

The online community of Mzansi flooded the post, expressing their thoughts, saying:

Simiso Phahla simply said:

"Cap."

Mokgosinities sounded sceptical about the lotto win:

"One person each and every day or time."

@Lungisani456217 applauded the lotto winner on becoming a millionaire:

"Congratulations to the winner."

