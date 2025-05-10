Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike has responded to homophobic comments towards her on social media

The minister recently made headlines when she summoned MacG to parliament over his remarks about Minnie Dlamini

South Africans dragged the deputy minister on social media for focusing on the podcaster and questioned her sexuality

Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike claps back at homophobic trolls after criticising MacG. Images: Minnie Dlamini, MacgUnleashed and DiegoChuene

Source: UGC

Controversial politician, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike has addressed the homophobic remarks towards her on social media.

The Deputy Minister in the Department for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities recently got dragged by South Africans for criticising Macgyver Mukwevho, over his comments about Minnie Dlamini.

Letsike clapped back at homophobic social media users on her X account this week after getting trolled for summoning podcaster, Macg, to parliament a week ago.

South Africans react to the minister's post

@VITO_G_Wagon said:

"What is a “lesbian woman”? We are bombarded with new terms everyday by the rainbow gang."

@RTmmane replied:

"We didn’t even know you and you called us to come see the man in you. You could have left social media to socials and not threaten to take it to parliament when the country has big issues to deal with."

@FatKyl3 responded:

"I thought this was about Minnie and what Mac G has said, how did it become about you now."

@BhovuRbay said:

"Your sexual preferences are not questioned Steve, but your morals are."

@malcolmtabs015 replied:

"Why did they put a lesbian in power, look now u making everything about you."

@Ezamission wrote:

"People who don't know you and have never followed your work will attack because they fail to do a simple Google search. You have been attending to GBV cases since your very first day in office but now they will lie and say you do nothing all to defend a pathetic misogynist MacG."

@Abednego082 replied:

"Mam, genuine question and with respect. Were you born male or female? What's your original names?"

@Ndlolothi_ wrote:

"Thats the problem right there you are quick to hide behind your preferences in intim*te partner as opposed to fixing your clouded missaligned moral judgement. You should not be minister or deputy minister of anything step down."

@collenyiko said:

"Who asked you? Ma’am we don’t care if you are a lesbian or an orange, what we care about is what we pay you for. What have you done to solve high number of youth unemployment? What have you done to protect women and children? @PresidencyZA @ParliamentofRSA, please remind the deputy here on what she’s supposed to do at work, or we will force you to replace her. You identify doesn’t change unemployment."

@VideosVuvu wrote:

"You can go against one person but not the nation. I hope you learned from this. No matter how correct you think you are. The best thing is to bite your tongue."

Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike claps back at homophobic trolls. Image: Steveletsike

Source: Getty Images

Portfolio committee rejects Deputy Minister’s bid to summon MacG over Minnie Dlamini's comments

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities turned down Deputy Minister Stevie Letsike's request to summon MacG to Parliament.

Letsike, the deputy minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, wanted MacG to appear before Parliament to account for his statements against Minnie Dlamini.

Committee member and Economic Freedom Fighters member Sihle Lonzi slammed Letsike for her alleged silence on other matters affecting women.

Source: Briefly News