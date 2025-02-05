One man came in strong with his take on people partying at the groove, making bold claims that left peeps in shock

The guy expressed how people are clubbing with spirits and explained why in a TikTok video making rounds online

Netizens reacted to the guy's footage as they flooded the comments section, voicing their opinions

A statement made by a local man has stirred up a massive, heated debate among South Africans online.

Man claims people at groove are partying with spirits

The gent made a bold statement that people at popular grooving spots such as clubs are partying with more than just alcohol—he believes they are indulging in "spirits" of a supernatural kind.

In the video, which he shared under the social media handle @mathewmat25 he alleged that grooves and club parties are engaging in practices that involve rituals or substances beyond typical party fare.

"Not everyone in groove is alive. You are dancing and clubbing with spirits."

The gent's claim has sparked a mix of reactions from online users, with some agreeing that the party culture has shifted, while others dismiss the man's statement as overblown. The video went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, generating loads of views.

SA chimes in

The latest claim made by the man has caught the attention of both sceptics and supporters alike as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Lily boothang said:

"As a retired grooviest. I agree with you my brother, I witnessed something that made me sober same time."

User added:

"The reason I stopped night life as a spiritual person I saw things even in full malls."

Lindiwe Khuluse876 shared:

"Not at the grooves only everywhere there's a monitoring spirit even on phones."

Nele commented:

"We groove for entertainment, stop trying to make it deep hebanna."

Lee Ann replied:

"This is so true bhuti I've experienced such."

People in South Africa grooving

Briefly News previously reported that a group of men dancing on the street at 3 am left many people on the internet in stitches, and the clip went viral.

A hilarious video of a group of men dancing is making rounds online, and the gentlemen amused many.

This man set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video making rounds on social media.

