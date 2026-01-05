Wealthy South African-born businessman Elon Musk reshared a video showing what Mars looked like

Elon has plans to occupy the planet with help from SpaceX, his aerospace and space transportation company

Many people on the internet thought the video was fake, but Grok, an AI assistant, debunked the myth

Elon Musk hopes to one day occupy Mars. Image: Michael Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who envisions building a self-sustaining city on Mars in the near future through his company, SpaceX, saw a close-up video of the planet that offered a rare and detailed glimpse of its rugged surface.

Well on his way to becoming a trillionaire, the controversial figure quote-tweeted the X video posted by the social media account @MAstronomers, writing:

"One day..."

@MAstronomers' intriguing post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This is Mars! It’s honestly terrifying how much this looks like a random desert on Earth. Just a casual 225 million miles (362 million kilometres) away. The clarity is unreal."

In late 2026, SpaceX plans to launch its first uncrewed Starship (the company's reusable rocket system) to the Red Planet.

Close-up video of Mars questioned

Some people in the comments viewed the video with scepticism, with X user Christopher Grayson asking the social media platform's AI assistant Grok to discern if the video is an accurate depiction of Mars.

Grok replied that the video matched NASA's official Curiosity Rover panorama from Gale Centre, which was captured in February 2025 and released as an immersive panning view in May 2025.

"It shows authentic Martian terrain, colour-adjusted for Earth-like viewing. Claims of it being Earth footage (eg Devon Island) appear in conspiracies but are debunked by fact-checks from Reuters and Politifact."

Mars is roughly half of Earth's diameter, with temperatures averaging -63 degrees Celsius. Image: BoliviaInteligente

Source: UGC

Take a look at the X post on Elon's account below:

3 Other stories about Elon Musk

Source: Briefly News