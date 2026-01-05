“It’s Honestly Terrifying”: Detailed Close-Up Video of Mars Shared, Grabs Elon Musk’s Attention
- Wealthy South African-born businessman Elon Musk reshared a video showing what Mars looked like
- Elon has plans to occupy the planet with help from SpaceX, his aerospace and space transportation company
- Many people on the internet thought the video was fake, but Grok, an AI assistant, debunked the myth
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who envisions building a self-sustaining city on Mars in the near future through his company, SpaceX, saw a close-up video of the planet that offered a rare and detailed glimpse of its rugged surface.
Well on his way to becoming a trillionaire, the controversial figure quote-tweeted the X video posted by the social media account @MAstronomers, writing:
"One day..."
@MAstronomers' intriguing post read:
"This is Mars! It’s honestly terrifying how much this looks like a random desert on Earth. Just a casual 225 million miles (362 million kilometres) away. The clarity is unreal."
In late 2026, SpaceX plans to launch its first uncrewed Starship (the company's reusable rocket system) to the Red Planet.
Close-up video of Mars questioned
Some people in the comments viewed the video with scepticism, with X user Christopher Grayson asking the social media platform's AI assistant Grok to discern if the video is an accurate depiction of Mars.
Grok replied that the video matched NASA's official Curiosity Rover panorama from Gale Centre, which was captured in February 2025 and released as an immersive panning view in May 2025.
"It shows authentic Martian terrain, colour-adjusted for Earth-like viewing. Claims of it being Earth footage (eg Devon Island) appear in conspiracies but are debunked by fact-checks from Reuters and Politifact."
Take a look at the X post on Elon's account below:
