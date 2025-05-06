A video shared on TikTok shows a wedding guest wearing what appears to be a beige suit, with Gucci-branded bands wrapped around various parts of the garment

The eye-catching outfit features green bands with the Gucci logo written in white over red material, along with similar decorative patterns around the man's waist

Social media users have been quick to joke about the obviously fake designer clothing, suggesting that "the Chinese have finally gotten copyright over the Gucci brand"

A woman shared a clip of a wedding guest dressed in an unoriginal Gucci outfit that sparked debate. Images: @boitiiey.mkhatshwa

A TikTok video showing a man confidently dancing at a wedding while dressed in a questionable Gucci-branded suit went viral, amusing South Africans with what appears to be an obvious case of counterfeit designer wear. The video, shared by content creator @boitiiey.mkhatshwa in April, captures the guest proudly showing off his unusual outfit during the celebration.

In the video, the wedding guest is seen dancing while wearing a beige suit decorated with distinctive green bands that wrap around different parts of the garment. These bands, which appear on the sleeves, lapels, below the knees of the trousers, and around the waist, display the word "Gucci" written in white text over red material.

Completing the look are his statement shoes, which feature a mixture of brown, red, and green colours that match the banded decorations on his suit. The overall effect is not subtle, with the Gucci branding clearly visible from a distance – making it obvious why the person recording chose to focus their camera on this particular guest.

The joke implied in the video is that counterfeit designer goods from China have reached new levels of boldness, with fake Gucci items now bearing oversized and exaggerated branding rather than trying to replicate the authentic, subtle designs of the luxury fashion house.

Fashion counterfeit issues

Fake designer clothes are a big problem for luxury brands. Copyright laws help protect some parts of fashion designs, but not everything. Designers can copyright special patterns and artwork on clothes, but not things like colours or how clothing is cut.

For a design to get copyright protection, the artistic parts must be able to stand on their own as art. Logos can sometimes be protected by copyright if they're creative enough. When copyright doesn't work, brands often use trademark law instead to protect their names and logos, like Gucci.

A suspicious wedding outfit went viral on TikTok for its branded design. Images: @boitiiey.mkhatshwa

Source: TikTok

Social media reacts to the outfit

The wedding guest's bold fashion choice sparked amusing reactions from viewers:

@DimplesDee_🫠 questioned:

"Was he not wearing a shiny LV suit in December? 🤣🤣🤣"

@mphogina04 wondered about family intervention:

"Aowa! Where is his wife and how did she let him go out like that 😭"

@LeHlelo made a pop culture comparison:

"Those duvet covers from Nigerian movies 😂"

@Kea joked about the brand's awareness:

"🤣🤣🤣Does Gucci know about this?"

@Mma_Sphe gave him a nickname:

"Rich uncle landed🤣🤣🤣"

@Kent14 defended him with a twist:

"What if o apere original, please 😩😩😭"

