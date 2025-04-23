South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma showed love to his fans after complaining about being too famous

A video of the musician interacting with his fans and supporters was posted on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section and reacted to Scotts Maphuma's newly changed attitude

Scotts Maphuma showed love to his fans. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma has changed for the better. The young musician was recently praised for his new behaviour and attitude towards fans after trending for his troublesome antics.

Recently, an online user @PianoConnectSA posted a video of the 29-year-old star interacting and showing love to his fans after he complained about being too famous that he can't shop around at the mall without netizens asking to take pictures with him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Scotts Maphuma's new attitude

Shortly after the video went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the Amapiano star's changed behaviour towards his fans and supporters. Here's what they had to say:

@4kof_ said:

"Lol he learned the hard way. At least he learned."

@Tammy_thee_Godd wrote:

"He looks so awkward shame man."

@Bash_Shabs82 commented:

"That's how you show love to your fans. I hope he learnt his lesson."

@LZM_Ntsingila responded:

"Twitter might not like him, but his got the streets."

Netizens reacted to Scotts Maphuma's changed attitude. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma invites cancellation

Meanwhile, in March 2025, Fans and Inno Morolong were taken aback by Scotts Maphuma's heated words, while Sbahle Mpisane agreed with the singer.

In a post reshared by blogger @maphephandaba, Scotts complained that he no longer has privacy. Scotts said he wishes he were "normal again" so that he can do things like shopping at a mall without anyone talking to him. The musician expressed frustration with the constant attention:

"If South Africa doesn’t care about us whether you’re hurt or not in the mood, it could be anything, because it’s not like I live in the studio and make music all the time. Why should I always understand that these people are my fans ,why? You tell a person that today I’m not feeling like taking pictures all of a sudden you’re rude so l should give people my time and energy by force just because I’m who I am."

He concluded with a message daring people to cancel him:

"Sorry cancel me South Africa maybe I’ll be free from you."

Fans slam Kabza and Scotts Maphuma for quad biking

Briefly News previously reported that popular amapiano stars Kabza De Small and singer Scotts Maphuma were out and about at a quad-biking establishment. However, they took on the adventure in the riskiest way possible, which sparked negative comments.

The award-winning music producer Kabza De Small and vocalist Scotts Maphuma were seen hanging out and quad-biking. In an X video posted by @PianoConnectSA, the artists attempted to perform risky tricks on the bike, and this was a cause for concern among the online community.

The Wishi Wishi collaborators were dressed in casual clothing during their adrenaline-pumping outing.. This caused fans to make a lot of negative comments instead of gushing over their growing friendship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News