South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize stunned in her gorgeous Zulu attire recently

The star rocked the Zulu girl attire as she welcomed her new Makoti into the Mkhize family

The star shared pictures of the beautiful matrimonial traditional ceremony of the couple on Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize welcomed a new makoti into her family. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

It looks like this was a perfect wedding! South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize shared beautiful content of a traditional wedding where she stunned in a beautiful Zulu girl attire on social media.

Shauwn Mkhize welcomes new makoti in style

Mzansi's reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize made headlines once again on social media after news of her allegedly struggling to pay her players trended.

Recently, the star stunned in a beautiful Zulu attire as she welcomed a new makoti into her family in style. The star shared content about the wedding of her brother Melusi Sphelele Mkhize and his newly wedded wife Priscilla Deynse Zine Mkhize on her Instagram page and wrote:

"A union blessed by God and those who came before us. Witnessing the love between my brother Melusi Sphelele Mkhize and now, Priscilla Deynse Zine Mkhize truly warms my heart. May their journey together be filled with endless love and happiness."

"I’m reminded of the beauty of my Zulu heritage and the strength of family bonds. In this moment of joy and unity, I am grateful for our rich traditions and the love that surrounds us."

See the posts below:

Fans react to Shauwn's posts

Many netizens reacted to Shauwn Mkhize's posts on Instagram. See some of the comments below:

djhappygalsa wrote:

"Ahhhh suka nini madoda khuphuka lapho Khabazela."

thenjiwecomedy said:

"Kwakuhle kwethu."

nsike_magubane shared:

"Suka suka Khuphuka mamkhize inhle kodwa into kaZulu."

nnditsheniravele commented:

"Our roots is what makes us."

thuli_nrs complimented Shauwn:

"Aging gracefully mammkhize."

