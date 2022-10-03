Emtee took to his timeline after the boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly and appeared to troll Cassper

After Mufasa knocked out Priddy Ugly, the Roll Up hitmaker made a cryptic comment which included Cassper's infamous punchline for Put Your Hands Up

Many hip-hop heads took to Emtee's comment section to decode his post and some agreed that he was shading Cass while others said he was roasting Priddy

Emtee has appeared to have dissed Cassper Nyovest's punchline. The Roll Up rapper took to his timeline to react to the boxing match between Cassper and Priddy Ugly on Saturday night, 1 October.

Emtee appears to have trolled Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Put Your Hands Up’ punchline. Image: @emteethehustla, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa won the fight by a knockout in the first round. Emtee took to Twitter and hilariously tweeted:

"Str8 to the Medulla ... whooo haaaah!!!"

In his single titled Put Your Hands Up, Cassper Nyovest raps about the medulla and the heart. The line has received negative reactions from hip-hop heads and rappers such as AKA.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Emtee's tweet. While some defended Cass, others believe Emtee was throwing shade at Priddy Ugly after he lost his match after Cass threw a heavy punch on his head.

@Thatsmemza wrote:

"What @casspernyovest did to Ugly can Never Be Didn't."

@Gago_G1 said:

"Boizen don't do this to yourself!! Cassper Nyovest is not even on your level, talk about your peers. People like Big Xhosa and stuff."

@EdisonM70391864 commented:

"I think that line is directed to Priddy not to your favorite Soo relax Bafana's mahn don't be too emotional hlem!!!"

@HOMEKITMAN wrote:

"Focus on w*ed bro, Big Zulu dissed you and you kept quiet."

@LPonalo10 said:

"It's good for artists to always want attention from Cassper, he boosts careers. Good move empty."

@youngwayne_rsa commented:

"Even noodles last longer bro."

@Zviripa_2 wrote:

"The line was directed to Priddy."

@FreeAfreeka said:

"You want a match as well?"

@manqoba_Flexy added:

"You might be next if not MacG or Big Zulu."

Big Zulu accepts Cassper Nyovest's boxing challenge

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has accepted Cassper Nyovest's boxing match challenge. The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to his timeline after Mufasa knocked out Priddy Ugly on Saturday night, 1 October.

Nkabi was reacting to a post Cass made before he won against Priddy Ugly. In the tweet, Cassper said he wants to exchange blows with Big Zulu after beating Priddy at Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Big Zulu took to Twitter after the bout and shared that he wants to step into the ring and box Cassper Nyovest after he effortlessly won his last match. Hip-hop heads and boxing lovers took to Nkabi's comment section and shared mixed reactions.

Source: Briefly News