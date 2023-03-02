Emtee took to social media to offer former Skhanda World artists a record deal after the label confirmed their exit

Seasoned rapper Ma-E showed interest in joining Emtee's independent record label when he said he was ready to talk business

Another former Skhanda World star also reportedly responded to the rapper's tweet and suggested that he's ready to work with Big Hustle

Emtee contacted Ma-E and other artists who parted ways with Skhanda World and Universal Music SA. The Roll Up hitmaker offered the former Teargas member a record deal after he left the joint record labels.

Emtee offered former Skhanda World star Ma-E a record deal. Image: @emteethehustla, @maezeedoesit

Skhanda World and Universal Music SA recently confirmed that Ma-E, Just Bheki and DJ Mr X are no longer signed to them. Ma-E then took to social media to react to the statement confirming his exit.

Emtee took to Twitter on the same day to offer the veteran rapper a deal after he bid farewell to his former record labels. Reacting to Emtee's comment, Ma-E said:

"Let's talk business, Big Huste."

TshisaLIVE reports that DJ Mr X responded, suggesting he was interested in joining Emtee's independent record label.

Ma-E's contribution to hip-hop industry

Ma-E has been a rapper for a minute. He was a member of the rap group, Teargas. Together with the group, they dominated the airwaves with hits such as Chance, Mhlobo Wami, Go Away and Take It Easy during their heyday. Ma-E also dropped dope solo singles such as uGogo and Siyaz'philela.

