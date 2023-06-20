This Mzansi Tiktokker shared her findings regarding what teachers in SA get paid, and it isn't that bad

TikTok user @lifereset_za got over 30 payslips which led her to the conclusion that teachers don't take home less than R20k

Many teachers came forward to explain the perks, some agreeing with the payslip and others not

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

This Mzansi Tiktokker gathers payslips from real people to give information on what different professions earn. One of her most recent ones was regarding teachers, and Mzansi peeps had a lot to say.

TikTok user @lifereset_za got over 30 payslips which led her to the conclusion that teachers don’t take home less than R20k. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi teachers are always fighting for higher salaries and better benefits, leaving the large majority believing that teachers get paid peanuts. However, this video suggests differently.

SA teacher payslips revealed in informative TikTok video

TikTok user @lifereset_za shared that she had gotten over 30 different payslips from teachers in SA and came to understand that most do not take home anything less than R20k, this being after deductions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The payslip shown in the video showed a nice R25k salary which came with a few different perks and allowances. Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi teachers step forward to explain

Clearing up the allowance misunderstanding, fellow teachers explained that the NP- None pensionable cash allowance has been scrapped, but they still get the GEHS - government employees housing subsidy. Some teachers also came forward to stress that this is not a true reflection of all teachers' pay, as theirs is way lower.

Read some of the comments:

Lindeka Thentu was confused:

“Why do I think teachers earn R15 000 please explain to me ”

Nomfundisobasanaq shared:

“It's very confusing CC, mine is far less.”

Gian Joubert confirmed:

“This is 100% correct. My wife’s payslip is just like this.”

Launel Justine Hendr explained:

“Cash allowance has been cancelled in April.”

C shared:

“Must be a government salary because SGB is under 20 after tax. At least that’s what mine was until I became a government.”

Some supporting facts from SA salary survey sites

Briefly News did some research to back up the data. Pay Scale averaged teachers' salaries to range from between R7k and R29k per month. It all depends on experience, type of employment and the school you are working at.

Business Teach reported that the average salary for both primary and high school teachers in SA is around R25k per month.

South African teacher hit by reality of salary, TikTok video of her career expectations have Mzansi in tears

In related news, Briefly News reported that a teacher told people that her career isn't what she expected. The lady made a video about her situation, and online users were amused.

The video got over 5000 likes as people enjoyed her skit. There were hundreds of comments, and some people admitted that she wasn't the only one.

@uthisha_omnyama, a teacher on TikTok, made a funny clip about how she thought she would have a big house, three cars and a husband after her obtaining her education degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News