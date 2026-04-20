Ethan Hooker lit up the United Rugby Championship with a breathtaking solo run that ended in a coast-to-coast try for the Sharks against the Ospreys

Despite his individual brilliance, the Sharks were edged 21–17 in a tense and physical clash in Wales

The performance sparked strong reactions from fans online, with debate over key moments and Hooker’s impact in the match

Springboks star Ethan Hooker produced an outstanding solo sprint that culminated in a try for the Sharks during their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Ospreys on Saturday, 18 April 2026.

Ethan Hooker scores his team's second try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa , Wales. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Hooker, who was crowned SA Rugby Young Player of the Year in March, impressed fans with a dazzling coast-to-coast run before crossing the line for a brilliant individual score. Despite his moment of brilliance, the Sharks fell short, going down 21–17 to the Ospreys in Wales. It was a scrappy URC encounter at Brewery Field, with the Ospreys edging the contest in the closing stages and effectively denting the Sharks’ playoff ambitions.

Springboks fans react to Hooker's try

Fans had plenty to say after Hooker’s solo try, while also reacting strongly to an injury he picked up during the match.

@AfrikaTyulu:

"If it was Makazole or Eben doing that to one of the Ospreys players there would have been a post match punishment review seating and a ban for 4 or 5 games thereafter #sharks #ospreys #urc"

@duncan_tindall:

"Ospreys 14 should have got a red card for putting Hooker off the field. Now uncontested scrums. Dodgy!"

@Jaakie777:

"Sharks play one step forward, 10 steps back kind of rugby. Disappointing result."

@Sport_Daddy:

"Your geolocation restrictions are ridiculous for these short videos! Stop it!"

@shane97027:

"For a scratch team, I thought the Sharks played very entertaining rugby. Gave a good fight, just making mistakes at the wrong time. The ref also made mistakes at the wrong time. How can a player, after a straight up tackle, get concussed without contact?"

@ByronLoader77:

"Nothing like a leading elbow to the ribs? Where's the penalty ref?"

Watch the video below:

Ethan Hooker Sharks performance and rise to prominence

Hooker came through the Sharks’ youth system, featuring prominently in age-group competitions before earning a senior contract. He made his United Rugby Championship debut for the Sharks on 7 January 2023 against Connacht. In 2024, he was a key starter as the Sharks claimed both the EPCR Challenge Cup and the Currie Cup, scoring in the Currie Cup final.

On the international stage, Hooker first represented South Africa Under-20 at the 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship, scoring a try on debut against Georgia U20. He made his senior Springbok debut on 12 July 2025 as a substitute against Italy in Gqeberha. He later earned his first Test start against New Zealand in Wellington and scored his first Test try during the 2025 end-of-year tour match against Italy in Turin.

During his debut season, Hooker accumulated multiple caps and was nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award, reflecting his rapid rise and growing influence in South African rugby.

Hollywoodbets Sharks' Ethan Hooker in action with the ball during the Investec Champions Cup match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester. Image: Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News