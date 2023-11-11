The Census 2022 provincial results were handed to Premier Mathabatha by Statistician General Mr Risenga Maluleke

Maluleke highlighted during his presentation that there is an increase of Shona-speaking people in Limpopo

The growth linked to Zimbabwean migrants left many South Africans on social media in disbelief

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Statistician-General of South Africa Risenga Maluleke spoke about the Census 2022 Report at the Mowaneng Building in Polokwane. Image: @OtpLimpopo

Source: Twitter

POLOKWANE - Presenting the 2022 Census Report to Premier Stanley Mathabatha, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke revealed a linguistic discovery in Limpopo.

Growth of Shona population in SA

Shona, a language not captured in the 2011 Census, has surfaced and is spoken in over 28,000 households, contributing to the province's current population of 6.6 million.

According to SABCNews, Maluleke emphasised the impact of Zimbabwean migrants on Limpopo's demographic landscape.

Languages spoken in Limpopo

He highlighted the dominant languages in the province, with 55.5% speaking Sepedi, followed by 17.4% for Tshivenda, and 17.3% for Xitsonga. Notably, Shona now stands at 1.6%, representing a linguistic shift that went unnoticed in the previous Census.

SA discuss Zimbabwean migrants

Read some of the comments below:

Koketšo Motau said:

"Zimbabweans are welcome to our country, we are all Africans and we will never be divided by colonial borders.✊"

Matome Mathekga mentioned:

"Those who are surprised must know that according to South Africa's Constitutional Preamble, South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in diversity. Basically, it's everyone's country."

Patrick Sekgala stated:

"Very worrying indeed. Imagine someone owning a land in his home country of Zimbabwe, at the same time owning another piece of land in South Africa."

Motsok Modisane asked

"So Zimbos have taken over part of South Africa freely without a fight?"

Ndzimu-unami Emmanuel Moyo

"If this trend continues, the collapse of South Africa is guaranteed."

Wandi Mpangeva

"They will learn to vote right they love the ANC too much."

Census22: Zimbabwe’s population increase in SA not a crisis or tsunami, migration expert says

In another article, Briefly News reported that after discovering over one million Zimbabweans were in the country, South Africans were reeling.

StatsSA also revealed that Zimbabweans account for over 38% of the foreign nationals in the country. A migration expert assured Briefly News that the situation is not as bad as Mzansi makes it out to be.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News