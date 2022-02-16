A female Libya returnee has given Briefly News a first-hand account of her journey to the North African country

According to her, she had embarked on the trip to better her life and was assured the same but got there to be presented with something else

The JSS 1 dropout said she was used there and worked as a prostitute for a madam in a 'Connection House' and was paid around R65 for a "short time"

For a young Nigerian lady who returned to the country from Libya, the trip to the North African country is not something she'd embark on again in her life.

The JSS 1 dropout told Briefly News in an exclusive interview that she was actually misled into going to the North African country.

The lady said that she was deceived into making the trip

According to the second born of two kids, her elder sister was supposed to have gone to Libya but her marriage coupled with having a child made it an unreasonable travel move.

Travelling in her elder sister's stead at age 19, the lady whose identity is hidden said she went high-spirited for two reasons - the hope of a better life and the promise of the same.

Botched hope and promise

She said the Hilux that took them (herself and other travellers) got to Libya by night.

On getting there, one thing led to another and the lady found herself in a place called 'Connection House.'

There, a madam broke the sad news to her that she was in Libya to work as a prostitute.

Like marketers, they had a book where they ticked the number of male customers they slept with per day.

The lady stated that she is paid almost R65 for a 'short time.'

Thanks to a free flight that takes people to Nigeria, she got back to the country and now makes ends meet as a hairdresser.

Watch the video below:

