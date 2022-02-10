A Nigerian man, Majekodunmi Abayomi, who went viral for weeping profusely at his white wedding has finally opened up on the circumstances behind such an emotional outburst

Abayomi shared how his girlfriend, who bagged a scholarship to do her Master's abroad, helped him relocate to Europe

The lawyer had suggested they get married before she went abroad ahead in order to be able to secure a visiting visa, but the lady had other plans

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to gush over his wife as he revealed why he wept profusely on his wedding day.

In viral tweets, Majekodunmi Abayomi stated that he met his girlfriend-turned-wife in the year 2018.

A girlfriend had gotten a scholarship to do her Master's abroad and had plans for her love life. Image: @Hardey_dayor

She intended to relocate for good

According to him, at that time she was earning 150% higher than his salary but their relationship continued despite her having knowledge of this. In 2020, she secured a two-year Master's scholarship to study in Europe and encouraged him to begin applying for scholarships as she had no intention of going back to Africa.

"2020, she got a two-year Master's scholarship to study in Europe and she was definitely not planning to come back to Nigeria. She encouraged me to apply for Master's abroad too, which I did and got several admissions without scholarship."

Visiting visa

In a bid to keep their relationship and take it to a new height, the lawyer said he suggested to his girlfriend that they get married. His intention was to be able to secure a visiting visa so that he can always fly abroad to see his woman. However, without his knowledge, the lady had better ideas.

She was able to get the scholarship provider to also make provisions for her man as she couldn't leave Nigeria without her husband, stressing that they were newly wedded. Her explanation was heeded and the lovebirds travelled to Europe the same day.

Singing his wife's praises, Abayomi wrote:

"I’m in Europe today because of a kind woman (my wife @IAmDebbyBrown) that not only believed in me and loved me but did all she could possibly do to show it. She went the extra mile and I mean extra, extra. Then I knew the power of a woman when she truly wants something."

Social media users react

@__Ullah said:

"This is like a love movie with a beautiful ending."

"I have always said this, people are not made for each other, people make decisions & compromise to be with each other."

"This Bible had this story in mind when it said 'He who has found a wife, has found a beautiful thing.'"

@OdogwuDab wrote:

"Imagine what your wife achieved in such a short time. Women give excuses when you are not in their plan."

@gloryabugo stated:

"Shebi na person I tell say Make we do introduction before I continue my b.Ed for Nigeria here, na me even beg, he say if I see who wan marry me make I marry cos him too fit see another person leave me. I couldn’t hold my tears. God Abeg o, when I see things like this I dey wonder."

@oloyedetom opined:

"Marry a wife , not a knife. Marry a friend not a fiend. When you find your help meet, your life blossoms. Love is kind. Marry a kind person.You both are against the odds & not against each other. Your language becomes one.And her breast alone shall satisfy thee."

Lady marries year one boyfriend who paid her flight ticket to the UK years ago

Meanwhile, Briefly News' previously reported that a Nigerian lady had tied the knot with a man who catered for her flight ticket to UK years ago.

In a lengthy read, the man stated it all started in the year 2004 when he was a freshman in medical school. He said his girlfriend had visited him from Lagos at that time to break the news that she got a UK visa and would be moving abroad.

The lady explained that she had everything ready for the trip except for the flight ticket. Despite being disturbed by the development, the man paid her flight ticket of almost R6 000 as well as ensured she braided her hair.

His thoughts were that if they were meant to be, things would eventually work out.

