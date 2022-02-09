A Nigerian man has left many people gushing as he shared his love story demonstrating that true love does exist

The man recalled how, in his first year as a medical student, his girlfriend had shown up and told him that she got a visa to the UK and would be moving

She however needed money to foot her flight ticket, a need he met and even ensured she got her hair done before the abroad trip

True love does exist, a Nigerian man's heartwarming story has again been confirmed.

The Nigerian man shared on Twitter how he eventually ended up marrying his girlfriend years after she moved to the UK.

He paid her flight ticket in his year one

In a lengthy read, the man stated it all started in the year 2004 when he was a freshman in medical school.

He said his girlfriend had visited him from Lagos at that time to break the news that she got a UK visa and would be moving abroad.

The lady explained that she had everything ready for the trip except for the flight ticket.

Despite being disturbed by the development, the man paid her flight ticket of almost N160k as well as ensured she braided her hair.

His thoughts were that if they were meant to be, things would eventually work out.

"In the morning, I decided to let her go, if it is meant to be we will work it out. A year earlier we met when I was processing my student visa to Uni Omaha for a Pre-pharm. And no jupita could have stopped me from going had I got the visa, '' he wrote.

She showed him love as they kept in touch

Despite the distance barrier, the man said they kept in touch almost every day.

And their love blossomed even more as she would buy him his first laptop, send him clothes and designers perfumes as well as smartphones each year.

He in turn sent her foodstuffs.

They'd eventually get married years later.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the man's story

@DanielRegha remarked:

"Relationship is all abt compromising; When u truly love someone u put their best interest first even if it mayn't favour u in the long-run cos love is unconditional. U are extremely lucky if u have a partner or a friend who will go above & beyond for u, cos such people are rare."

@Tuwayz_Fashion wrote:

"You both were meant for each other walahi.

"My own just traveled to Benue state and I've not heard from her, at least not until yesterday calling me to remind me that Monday is valentine's day o.

"Reminding spirit."

@mcfaradara opined:

"For real folks, it takes so much sacrifices to scale through choices and circumstances in relationships. Choosing each other over and over again is a decision to make at almost all turns.

"Nor be say we sef nor dey love oo, but at times, the beans no dey gree done. Na grace sha."

