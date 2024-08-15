Rapper L-Tido has spoken about his feud with DJ Maphorisa, saying he acknowledges and accepts his apology

The podcaster said he was willing to be enemies with the Amapiano producer because he disrespected his mother

In his latest episode of The L-Tido podcast, he had Buhle Samuels as his guest, and she revealed that she was the mediator

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

L-Tido and DJ Maphorisa have buried the hatchet. However, the rapper has touched on their feud in the latest episode of the L-Tido Podcast, acknowledging his apology.

L-Tido has accepted DJ Maphorisa's apology. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Rapper L-Tido speaks on Maphorisa feud

DJ Maphorisa brought out the petty side of L-Tido after he disrespected his mother on social media. Their feud began when L-Tido interviewed Sir Trill, where the Amapiano vocalist slammed a grootman for gatekeeping.

Instead of beefing with L-Tido, the Amapiano producer mocked his mother as well. Responding to his insults, L-Tido said:

"Today, we are going to have a character analysis on DJ Maphorisa. Let's call him by his government name, Sonny Boy. You had a case last year because you are a coward. You only offend women. You would rather swear at my mother than me. The way you've been carrying on, you are cancer to this industry."

L-Tido accepts DJ Maphorisa's apology

The South African rapper revealed that he was willing to be enemies with the Amapiano producer forever simply because he disrespected his mother.

However, in accepting his apology, he said he hopes Maphorisa really means it, and he is not just apologising for the sake of it.

The clip was posted by @ThisIsColbert. Watch it below:

How did Buhle Samuels help settle the beef?

As his guest, L-Tido had Buhle Samuels, who revealed that she was the mediator in the beef. Samuels is good friends with both men, and she advocates for Maphorisa, saying his apology is genuine.

"You called him and spoke some sense into him," L-Tido said. "I told him that we need to fix this," responded Buhle.

L-Tido slams MacG and Ghost Lady

In a previous report from Briefly News, L-Tido is not done with the Podcast and Chill team as he slammed Mac G and his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady.

The rapper trolled the podcasters during his latest podcast episode with Buhle Samuels. Mzansi told the rapper to let it go.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News