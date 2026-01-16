A young man who moved away from South Africa posted a TikTok video telling others how much he misses his country

He made people laugh after showing that he sometimes craves some of the service delivery failures in South Africa

The man gave his refreshing perspective on the recurring problems in South Africa

A TikTok creator who moved away from South Africa made a hilarious video about how much he misses the country. The man showed people the desperate measures he takes to get some sense of home while away from South Africa.

A South African in Canada misses loadshedding and shared how he copes. Image: @canadaboy_noah

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker in Canada pointed out that he misses everything about South Africa, including its negative aspects. The video about Noah's homesickness received thousands of likes and views.

In a post onTikTok @canadaboy_noah shared that when he misses South Africa, he goes to extremes to recreate a scene that feels like the country. The youngster showed he will choose to do bible study by candlelight in an effort to recreate loadshedding for himself. He said pretending to have loadshedding is nostalgic and helps with his homesickness for South Africa. Watch the video of the man reminiscing about loadshedding below:

South Africa jokes about man missing loadshedding

People shared thoughts on the video of the man who desperately missed his home country. Online users cracked up that he missed the country enough to want loadshedding.

South Africans reflected on loadshedding days. Image: Dilara Hazıroğlu / Pexels

Source: UGC

Read people's comments about the man in Canada missing loadshedding below:

palie012🇿🇦 told the TikTokker there was less loadshedding:

"We also miss it, and we are in South Africa 😭"

Reneé (Billie's version) 🌟💙 remarked:

"No, as a South African Black person, I understand you. After loadshedding stopped, I started sitting in the dark at night 😭"

Json01# etoyr:

"We miss loadshedding too. Things are improving a little bit and we are afraid to celebrate too early. Have you seen the value of the rand and petrol prices?"

Rungo 🇲🇿🇨🇭 was amused by the loadshedding nostalgia:

"😂😂😂. I was not expecting this."

verityvee saud:

"I love how you are not forgetting your roots mntwana sekhaya represent us lapho😂😂 go turn your neighbors light also trust me you'll feel like you at home 😂"

Okuu💋 was amused that he missed loadshedding:

"Why are you making yourself suffer for no reason, Noah??!😭😭✋🏾 Do your bible study with the lights on, brother, please."

clingyvelcro shared:

"When I au paired in the US my host kid asked me if we celebrate earth day, I told her yes every day our power goes off for 2-4 hours and we take turns sharing electricity😩"

Zinhle Thango|Crochet & Beauty was amused:

"Wena uthanda ipoverty😭"

