A man from South Africa visiting China showed people one of the meals that he was able to buy for very little

People were amazed by the price tag on his food bill when he ate out in the Asian country

Online users discussed the perspective the man shared about the price of food in China

A man posted a TikTok video showing people his experience with spending money on food in China. The gent gave a clear comparison of the price difference between South Africa and China when eating out.

A man shared a cheap meal he bought in China in a TikTok video. Image: @realgerhardtvdm

Source: TikTok

The video that the South African man in China shared received thousands of likes from people who were fascinated by his video. Online users discussed the cost of living in South Africa for basic needs when compared to China.

In a video on TikTok by @realgerhardtvdm, a man posted about a meal that he bought in China. The man enjoyed several dishes in one meal, which he claimed only cost him R13. The man gave a tour of his plate, which included eggs, meat, a fizzy drink, as well as a soup. The man lamented that he wished South Africa could be as affordable.

The average cost to eat out in South Africa is R217 at an inexpensive restaurant, according to Home, Food & Travel. Street food such as kotas and amagwniya is cheaper on average, but would not be a meal of multiple dishes. The cheapest cooked food available in Mzansi would be amagwinya, which costs R1-R3 per ball.

Amagwinya are one of South Africa's cheapest street food items. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

South Africa amazed by cheap food in China

Many people were stunned by how inexpensive the food was in China in the clip by @realgerhardtvdm. Online users reflected on how much they could expect to spend on a night out in South Africa. Watch the video of the man's meal in China below:

Brandon Joseph wrote:

"From those signs, there is no way that is R13."

Wesley Geduld172 commented:

"We can't do this in RSA otherwise, our politicians can't drive Lamborghinis anymore."

Jackie Botha said:

"That's an affordable meal, then I can eat out everyday."

Monique C was in disbelief:

"R13? Does not seem correct. The cheapest item on the menu behind is 15 RMB, which is R35.20 which is still ok for a good meal."

Glenwin Maesela also argued:

"R13 only buys Coke."

🏳️‍🌈Herman🏳️‍🌈 said:

"SA is money greedy."

David Ritchie wrote:

"I wanna do a China Chapter, man! How do I go about working there for 1-2 years?"

Lucy2028 said:

"Nice you must enjoy your stay in China...South Africa is killing us😔"

Jobs Stories tv and Podcast said:

"We are importing eggs and chicken."

user3144597520707 said:

"True, I have been to Guangzhou, China, the food is so unbelievably cheap."

