An American woman who shared her love story with a South African man posted a follow-up video after she went viral

The lady made a post proving that people were wrong about her South African husband's nationality

The American woman gave people an inside look into her in-laws from KZN, detailing their rich history

A TikTok video of an American woman talking about her husband amassed thousands of views. The lady shared another video after her initial post about her husband that went viral when some began questioning whether he was truly South African.

An American lady married South African gave details about his Zulu heritage. Image: @mrs_mbutho25

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on 13 January 2026, the American went into depth about her husband's ancestral roots in KZN. She countered comments from the public and revealed her nationality after many said she looked South African.

In a video on TikTok, @mrs_mbutho25 acknowledged the barrage of questions she received about her husband. The American lady debunked rumours by people who were convinced that her husband was not a South African man. She shared videos of his family home in KZN. Many people speculated that her husband was from the South Coast, and she confirmed it as she described and shared clips of her husband's multi-generational homestead in the lush hills of KZN. The TikTokker explained that she visited her husband's ancestral home, meeting the great-grandmothers and children in the family who still live together.

The American woman showed that her husband is from KZN South Coast. Image: Senzi Msomi / Pexels

Source: UGC

The lady also addressed people who said she looks more South African than her husband. She revealed that she is actually Nigerian, according to her genealogy chart and encouraged the public to rethink their perceptions of African phenotypes.

Watch the video below:

South Africans moved by details about Mzansi husband

Some people commented on the video with apologies for questioning the American's South African husband. Others pointed out that many social ills in South Africa include colourism, a prejudice that makes a person assume that South Africans are not darker-skinned people. Read TikTok viewers' comments below:

Africa Listens (World) said:

"Lol, this thing of looking at someone and assuming their nationality is so stupid. Look at this lady she is Nigerian but looks more Zulu and South African than her husband. This should tell you that not all South African share the same phenotype. Enjoy your stay in SA, Mrs Mbutho🫡"

LungiH 🎀🎀💝💝 said:

"It’s colourism. South Africa has a huge colourist mindset."

Ntokozo Radebe wrote:

"Yooooooo you are very much Zulu! Wow! Again my sister, Zulus are a mix of people, some of us are very dark. Some are very light in complexion."

Shwaka said:

"I was listening attentively until you said you are the one who is Nigerian. I just switched off from those people mind boggling, I tell you."

Michelle Mbali commented:

"Sorry babes. I just got here but you seem like a nice person. I apologise on behalf of my fellow sisters and brothers. Sometimes we get out of hand but we are really nice people."

Awesome 👌🏻 added:

"We sincerely apologise, I hope you forgive us when you are ready. we were wrong. we will openly acknowledge our wrong I pray God heals my people."

Total Stranger remarked:

"We're just wired weird over here. Sending hugs from Soweto."

Other Briefly News stories about America and South Africa

Source: Briefly News