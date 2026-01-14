A mixed-race woman from the United States shared that she felt seen when she visited a South African city

She was shocked to find out that a group of people called themselves Coloured, as the term is derogatory in her country

Social media users told the young woman that she looked like she was a part of the community

An American woman in Cape Town shared that she felt seen in the city. Images: @alanalambert

Alana Lambert, a young American woman who visited Cape Town, was unaware of the country's Coloured community and felt as if she could fit in, given that she was mixed-race. The woman's video prompted many South African internet users to share nuggets of information about Coloured people.

Alana shared the clip on 9 January 2026, in which she remarked:

"I've never felt so seen before as a mixed person. There are so many mixed people here, it's crazy. They call themselves Coloured. As an American, I'm like, 'Bro, what?' But, like, that's a thing here.

She went on to compliment South Africans for their beauty and shared that visiting the country was her first time on the continent.

Watch the TikTok video posted on Alana's account below:

South Africans react to American in Cape Town

Thousands of local social media users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about Alana's realisation of the Coloured community.

@mphoza_nator asked with a laugh:

"As an American, do you finally understand Tyla?"

When Tyla identified as a Coloured woman, Americans took offence, as the term has a negative connotation in the United States. Images: @Xmasixolemange, @tylaiconic

An amused @user281679931453 commented:

"You just blended in."

@tshepohendricks told Alana:

"You look like our South African Coloureds."

@pniel.hiking wrote in the comment section:

"The Coloured term and classification were forced on us, but we embraced it and created a multi-mix identity and culture."

