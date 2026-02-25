Kaizer Chiefs head coach Khalil Ben Youssef has acknowledged that the team must accept accountability and apologise to their supporters following a second league defeat of the campaign.

Amakhosi were beaten unexpectedly by Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium, despite controlling the opening half and taking a 1–0 advantage. Chiefs created several clear scoring opportunities before the break and could have extended their lead, but failed to convert.

After the interval, the momentum shifted. Flavio Silva had initially put Chiefs ahead, but goals from Langelihle Phili and a late strike by Devin Titus turned the match around, dealing a significant setback to Chiefs’ already fragile title ambitions. Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns climbed to the top of the standings after edging AmaZulu FC 1–0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Speaking to SuperSport TV, Ben Youssef reflected on the defeat, admitting his side failed to capitalise on their dominance.

He explained that Chiefs controlled proceedings in the first half but lacked the clinical edge to put the game beyond reach. According to him, the team repeated the same pattern after the restart and conceded within five minutes, stressing the need for honest self-assessment and tactical review.

The coach further emphasised that the squad must shoulder responsibility for the loss and extend an apology to the supporters. With only three days before their next fixture, he noted there is limited time for prolonged reflection, but correcting recurring errors remains essential.

Ben Youssef lamented the missed opportunities, pointing out that when a team scores first, it must close out the contest. He referenced the multiple first-half chances — including a missed opportunity at an open net — as decisive moments that ultimately proved costly.

Masandawana are now level on 38 points with Orlando Pirates, while Chiefs shift their focus to the upcoming Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead, Ben Youssef underlined the importance of managing the players’ mindset. He stated that the technical team must stabilise morale, reminding them that football inevitably brings both victories and defeats. He urged balance — avoiding excessive celebration after wins and resisting discouragement after losses — while maintaining commitment to hard work.

With the derby fast approaching, he concluded that attention must now turn fully to preparation for that high-stakes encounter.

