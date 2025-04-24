An ex-SARS employee's TikTok video went viral after he advised against buying property with cash, suggesting using bank loans instead

The financial expert explained how leveraging bank loans could help build wealth through property investment while using tax money legally

21South Africans had mixed reactions in the comments, with many strongly disagreeing and believing that cash purchases are always better

An ex-SARS employee's message on how to buy a home in SA had netizens disagreeing. Images: @henrytheplug

Source: TikTok

A former South African Revenue Service employee caused a stir online after sharing his thoughts on buying property, with many South Africans questioning his views.

Content creator @henrytheplug, who runs the Gauteng-based Success Inspiration Academy that shares motivational content, posted a TikTok video of an ex-SARS employee discussing home ownership.

In the video, the former tax official explains why he believes people should never buy a house with cash. He starts by talking about employment tax, but his main argument focuses on leveraging bank loans to build wealth:

"If you have a good credit score and you have data for the ability, then you actually are most likely going to be given by the bank that million rand to go and actually buy that property."

The man stressed the importance of using other people's money, or the bank's, to grow wealth:

"Chances of you being able to grow without using someone else's money, if you are not a trust fund baby, you are not going to do much. You might buy two properties in your lifetime, or you could buy 10, 15, 20."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

What experts say about cash vs mortgage

According to property experts, buying a house with cash offers major advantages. It provides immediate full ownership without monthly payments or repossession risks.

Cash buyers avoid substantial interest costs, potentially saving around 1.5 million rand on a one-million rand property over 20 years. Cash offers also give buyers stronger negotiating power and faster closing times.

A post from an ex-SARS employee discussing property investment in South Africa had Mzansi debating. Images: @henrytheplug

Source: TikTok

South Africans respond to the advice

@Nanahhhhhhhhhh strongly disagreed:

"No one will ever convince me that buying ANYTHING with cash is a bad idea😭😭No one!"

@Lov💕 felt unconvinced:

"I feel like you still haven't explained why people must not buy property in cash."

@Alkebulan OL (Pty)Ltd was concerned about security:

"Buying cash guarantees security, mos?🤔 What if all of a sudden you lost your income, repossession is not what we want, please."

@Frans Sephuma shared his experience:

"I bought my car cash and I am happy because I don't pay instalments on it."

@Fort Tune did the maths:

"Guys, do your homework first. If you want to buy a house worth 1m, the bank will give you a loan of 1m excl interest. So if it's a 20 years bond we can estimate the interest to be somewhere around 1.5m."

@Thabang_Selepe questioned the logic:

"So you'd rather pay 8k p/m for 21 years for a house that costs 750k? If you have the means, buy everything with cash."

@legend warned:

"People are being kicked out by banks after 30 years of paying for a house. Remember one thing, my people, cash is king."

@thebrave14 was firm:

"When you have cash, buy everything with cash. Even if the President says it's not a good idea. Buying with cash is the best... You won't owe anyone, nor have an interest to pay on top."

